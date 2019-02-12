×
TV News Roundup: Amy Schumer Announces Second Netflix Special

Amy Schumer
CREDIT: Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock

In Tuesday's roundup, Amy Schumer's Netflix comedy special sets a release date, and Miley Cyrus joins the "RuPaul's Drag Race" judges.

DATES

Amy Schumer's second Netflix comedy special, "Amy Schumer Growing," will launch globally on March 19. In the special, filmed in Chicago, the comedian will speak frankly on marriage, pregnancy, womanhood, sex, and more.

The fourth and final season of "Catastrophe" will air March 15 on Amazon Prime Video. This season, Rob (Rob Delaney) seeks help for his alcoholism after his drunk driving accident, and Sharon (Sharon Horgan) works to keep their family together. Watch the trailer below.

TLC is airing a wedding special called "Drag Me Down the Aisle" on March 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It follows four popular drag queens–BeBe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, Jujubee, and Alexis Michelle–coming to the rescue and helping a struggling bride salvage her big day.

Ovation is set to celebrate Arts Advocacy Day with the premiere of "Arts Across the Heartland" on March 5 at 8 p.m. The one-hour documentary provides a look at how people across the country are using art to make a difference in their communities, and it's part of the network's full 24 hours of programming to mark the special occasion.

CASTING

Miley Cyrus will be a guest judge for the Season 11 premiere of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race" on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. Cyrus is joining RuPaul and regular judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews, and she will go undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens.

RATINGS

The Walking Dead" Season 9 midseason premiere held mostly steady with the midseason finale in the Nielsen ratings. Airing Sunday on AMC, the series averaged a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers. That is up a scant few percent from the midseason finale, which drew a 2.0 and 5.1 million viewers.

INITIATIVES

Promax has launched two new initiatives. First, the company is starting a digital and theatrical unit to attract marketing executives from these sectors by developing genre-specific programs. This initiative will also include awards, events, speakers, and related programs. Promax's second initiative is a transition assistance program to help marketers who want to transition from one sector to another, and the first quarterly TAP workshop will be held Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.

