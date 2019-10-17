×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘American Son’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “American Son” starring Kerry Washington and first looks at Dolly Parton’s new anthology series, “Heartstrings.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for American Son, which premieres Nov. 1 on the streaming service. Directed by Tony award-winner Kenny Leon, the film is based on the Christopher Demos-Brown play of the same name. Kendra Ellis-Connor (played by Emmy-nominated Kerry Washington) struggles to put the pieces together to find her missing teenage son. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles from the stage.

Netflix has released the Season 3 trailer of Atypical,in which Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum, embarks upon his first year in college. Created by Robia Rashid, the season also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport, Amy Okuda, Sara Gilbert and Eric McCormack. It will launch Nov. 1.

Netflix has released first looks at Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings, an anthology series that showcases the stories and inspirations behind the country legend’s beloved songs, from “Jolene” to “These Old Bones.” Each episode will also feature new music from Parton. The series features appearances from Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Timothy Busfield and Melissa Leo

DEALS

The new mobile-first platform Quibi has announced a partnership with E! News and Rotten Tomatoes for premium entertainment programming on Quibi’s Daily Essentials. E! News will debut a daily celebrity news show and Rotten Tomatoes will debut “Fresh Daily.” New episodes of both shows will be made available Monday through Friday, exclusively on Quibi, when the platform launches April 2020. 

PROGRAMMING

CBS has announced that the entire first season of American version of Love Islandwill be available for free streaming at CBS.com and on the CBS mobile app. The show’s host, Arielle Vandenberg, Season 1 islanders and narrator, Matthew Hoffman, will reunite for the first time since the August finale in celebration. The show returns for Season 2 in summer 2020.

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'American Son' Trailer

