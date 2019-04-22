×
TV News Roundup: Amazon’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ Releases Season 3 Trailer

CREDIT: Amazon

In today’s roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases a trailer for Season 3 of “Sneaky Pete,” and “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith sets a return date on Facebook Watch.

The official trailer for the third season of “Sneaky Pete” on Amazon Prime Video has been released, showing off the new lies and danger that con man Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) finds himself in. Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Peter Gerety and Margo Martindale also perform in the new season, which premieres on May 10.

Jada Pinkett Smith will return with more than 20 episodes of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, starting on May 6. Smith is joined by her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, for the multi-generational talk show, which was nominated for a Daytime Emmy. In the first season of the show, the women were joined by Will Smith, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and other famous guests.

Showtime has announced a four-part documentary series examining the 47-year history of the iconic LA club The Comedy Store, expected to premiere on the channel in 2020. The doc will give never-before-seen footage and interviews about some of the legendary comedy comics that got their start in the club, like David Letterman, Jay Leno, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey and more. Former stand-up comic Mike Binder (“Black or White”) will direct the film and Mike Tollin (“The Franchise”) will executive produce.

Comedy troupe Dr. God, streaming site DrinkTV and Shout! Studios have partnered to create “Hell Den,” an animated series that mixes old cartoons with absurd commentary in a twisted parody of classic animation. The six-episode series takes place after the apocalypse wipes out civilization, but one 12-year-old boy survives and is joined by a fifth horseman of the apocalypse, a cyborg, an alien and a giant to watch cartoons. The show will premiere in May.

