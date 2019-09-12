TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases ‘Modern Love’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases the official trailer for “Modern Love,” and Discovery Channel Family will air the 90-minute series finale of “My Little Pony” on Oct. 12.

DATES

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” will be back for a second season on Oct. 5 on Animal Planet. In the show, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin continue the legacy of the late Steve Irwin by interacting with wild animals and promoting wildlife conversation.

HBO announced that “His Dark Materials” will debut on Nov. 4. The series, which is adapted from Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name, follows a woman from another world as she searches for a kidnapped friend and uncovers a much more sinister plot around stolen children. Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy star.

Discovery Family Channel announced its Oct. 12 series finale of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic will be 90 minutes. A behind the scenes special, entitled “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – A Decade of Pony,” will air the evenin before. The series, which has been on for nine years and aired 221 episodes, follows the magical world of Princess Twilight Sparkle and her equestrian (and dragon) friends.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released its first official trailer for “Modern Love,“ a new half hour anthology series based on select essays from the New York Times column of the same name. The series boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Shea Whigham. The show will launch Oct. 18.

Hulu dropped the trailer for “Looking for Alaska,“ the new eight-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name. The show focuses on boarding school teenage romance and friendship in the midst of a tragedy. “Looking for Alaska” will premiere on Oct. 18.

EVENTS

The “Spongebob Squarepants: The Bikini Bottom Experience” pop-up will run at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. The experience features six activations, placing attendees in various Bikini Bottom locations, such as SpongeBob’s pineapple and Sandy’s treedome.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Industrial Media has appointed television executive Devon Hammonds as its senior vice president, development and current programming, East Coast. Hammonds will report to Eli Holzman, Industrial Media’s CEO, and Aaron Saidman, the company’s president. “Devon has been our trusted colleague in this industry for years and we are thrilled that she will be joining the team leading our East Coast outposts,” said Holzman and Saidman in a joint statement. “She is an incredibly talented executive and leader with invaluable creative instincts. We are excited to continue our partnership with her in this new capacity.”

INITIATIVES

HBO has announced a call for entries for the fourth annual Asian Pacific American Visionary Short Film Competition. The top three winners will be rewarded cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO. All submissions are due by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

ACQUISITIONS

PBS has acquired the broadcast rights to “The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary.” The docu revolves around Chef Patrick O’Connell as he seeks to nab a coveted third Michelin star for his famed restaurant in rural Washington, Va. Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, Mira Chang, Spike Mendelsohn and Charlie Dougiello are executive producers for Show of Force and VPM. “The Inn” is expected to air in the first quarter of next year following its premiere at the Virginia Film Festival in October.