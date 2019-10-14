TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 Trailer

In today TV’s news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases the Season 3 trailer for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Showtime announces Celeste Barber’s standup special premiere date.

DATES

Showtime’s forthcoming comedy special “Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted” will air Nov. 1. This marks Barber’s televised standup debut. She is best-known for her viral Instagram hashtag #celestechallengedaccepted. Brian Volk-Weiss (“The Toys That Made Us”) executive produces.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the Emmy-winning series will follow Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) into the tour life with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) in the new season that launches Dec. 6.

DEVELOPMENT

Entertainment One has entered a first-look deal with Ben Forkner (“The Gallows”) on all film, scripted and unscripted television and new media projects. From the deal comes a film adaptation of Kali Wallace’s sci-fi thriller “Salvation Day.” Karl Gajdusek (“Stranger Things”) has signed on to adapt.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Marla Sokoloff (“Fuller House”) will make her TV directorial debut with Lifetime’s forthcoming film “Christmas Hotel.“ Sokoloff also stars in Lifetime’s “The Road Home for Christmas” premiering Oct. 26. “I am extremely grateful to Lifetime and Hybrid for the opportunity to direct ‘Christmas Hotel’ and to star in the movie ‘The Road Home for Christmas,’” said Sokoloff. “It is truly a dream come true to be able to share my voice and vision on both sides of the camera.” Sokoloff is repped by TalentWorks and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. “Christmas Hotel” is produced by Hybrid, LLC with Jeff Schenck serving as executive producer.