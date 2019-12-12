TV News Roundup: Ilana Glazer’s First Stand Up Special Gets Premiere Date at Amazon

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon studios announces a premiere date for Ilana Glazer’s debut standup special and Netflix reveals the premiere dates for multiple original shows.

DATES

“Miz & Mrs” will return to USA Network for season 2 on Jan. 29. In the upcoming season, the docuseries will give an exclusive look into the lives of WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse as they pack up their lives in Austin and move to Los Angeles. Joined by their two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year old daughter and a baby on the way, the two parents will work together to take on whatever challenges are thrown their way.

Netflix announced the return and premiere dates of multiple original shows, all of which will take place in January. The new show “Medical Police,” will premiere Jan. 10. The show tells the story of two American physicians in São Paulo, Brazil, who discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy. Other programs scheduled to premiere next month include “The Healing Powers of Dude,” which features the voice of Steve Zahn as Dude the dog in this comedy about an 11-year old boy and man’s best friend, Jan. 13; The sixth and penultimate season of “Grace and Frankie,” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will update fans on Grace and Frankie’s now separate lives following Grace’s new marriage, Jan. 15; “A Family Reunion” with a returning cast including Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Loretta Devine, Anthony Alabi, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Talia Jackson, Jordyn Raya James, and Cameron J. Wright, Jan. 17; “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty,” the female comedian’s first hourlong comedy special where she’ll share her childhood misadventures as a debutante, a (ruled out) swim meet champion, and an ex-Girl Scout, Jan. 21; The final season of “The Ranch,” starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and Elisha Cuthbert, Jan. 24; Season 2 of “I Am A Killer,” Netflix’s docu-series featuring in-depth interviews with some of America’s longest serving death row prisoners, Jan. 31; and “The Stranger,” a TV series based on the Harlan Coben novel and starring Jacob Dudman, Brandon Fellows, Siobhan Finneran, Anthony Head, Jan. 30.

Amazon Studios has announced “Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning” will premiere Jan. 3. The “Broad City” co-creator, writer, and director, will discuss her thoughts on homophobes and Nazis, how crappy women’s razors are, and what a joke the patriarchy is in her debut stand up special.

PODCASTS

W Magazine has launched a podcast series named “Five Things With Lynn Hirschberg.” The W Magazine Editor-at-Large will sit with some of Hollywood’s brightest to discuss five things that have made them who they are: a person, a place, an object, one positive event, and one negative event. Margot Robbie kicks off Season 1 and is followed by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Awkwafina, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Quentin Tarantino. Episode 1 is available now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Troika Media Group has named Oleg Korenfeld as president. In his new position, he’ll be charged with spearheading TMG’s transformation by introducing data and technology into TMG’s core offerings, as well as building out the required talent and organizational structure to provide expert support to clients. He will be involved with M&A opportunities that will expand TMG’s overall products and services. Prior to, he was the global chief platforms officer at Wavemaker.

CAA motion picture agent Jelani Johnson has been named executive vice president of content strategy for multi-platform media company MACRO where he will work closely with MACRO’s executive leadership on strategy across all content and business verticals. His appointment will be in effect beginning Jan. 2020.