TV News Roundup: ABC Announces Premiere Date for ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC announced the premiere date for “The Bachelor” Season 24, while Showtime set a date for Eddie Griffin’s new comedy special.

CASTING

Freeform announced that it has cast the pilot for “Last Summer.“ Chiara Aurelia will star as Jeanette and Mika Abdalla will star as Kate in this “unconventional thriller” about abduction and popularity. When Abdalla’s Kate gets abducted in small town ’90s Texas, an outcast (Aurelia) becomes the most popular girl in town, only to later become the most despised person in America. The cast also includes Michael Landes as Jeanette’s father Greg; Froy Gutierrez as Jeanette’s secret crush Jamie; Harley Quinn Smith as the quirky outsider Mallory; Allius Barnes (“Unbelievable”) as Jeanette and Mallory’s best friend, Vince; Blake Lee as the kind teacher Martin; Nathaniel Ashton as Jamie’s best friend Ben; and Brooklyn Sudano as a bartender named Angela. The pilot from eOne is executive produced by Bert V. Royal, Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, and Max Winkler. Royal also wrote the script, with Winkler directing.

Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep”) and Augusto Aguilera (“The Predator”) have been added to the cast of HBO Max‘s “Made for Love.“ Bakkedahl will play Gogol’s head of security Herringbone who finds himself caught between an allegiance with Byron (Billy Magnussen) and his unrequited love for Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti).

RENEWALS

MGM Television‘s “Sex Life” documentary has been renewed for a second season, the studio announced. The series will return to Epix with another eight episodes that follow sex-positive individuals, couples and groups as they embark on physically gratifying and fulfilling sexual adventures. Casting for Season 2 is currently underway. The series is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Anthony B. Sacco, Josh Shader, Tina Gazerro Clapp, Sandy Guthrie, Barry Poznick, Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly.

DATES

Showtime announced Eddie Griffin‘s upcoming comedy special “Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma,” will premiere Dec. 6. In the special, filmed at the Sahara Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Griffin talks about “personal family situations and real-world issues while teaching sociopolitical and hypothetical history lessons.”

ABC announced that the 24th season of “The Bachelor” will premiere Jan. 6, starting with a three-hour special featuring the first romantic dates of the season. This season will follow airline pilot Peter Weber as he searches for his soul mate, and the women who are competing for Weber’s heart.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released a new trailer for “Servant,“ the new streamer’s upcoming half-hour thriller about a Philadelphia couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) in mourning after a tragedy fractures their marriage and opens their home to a “mysterious force.” The trailer focuses on the couple’s infant son, Jericho. The show premieres Nov. 28.

Netflix released the official trailer for “Holiday Rush,” which is set to premiere Nov. 28. When a popular radio DJ (Romany Malco) is fired from his job during the holidays, he and his family are forced to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Written by Sean Dwyer and Greg Cope White, the film is directed by Leslie Small. Dwyer, Elizabeth Cullen and Julie Di Cataldo produce.

GREENLIGHTS

ABC has commissioned “Ultimate Surfer,“ a new eight-episode docuseries in which the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers will train and live together while battling it out at the World Surf League’s surf ranch in Lemoore, Calif. The series emerges from the co-development partnership between Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group and WSL Studios. Pilgrim CEO and president Craig Piligian, WSL Studios president of content and media Erik Logan and UFC president Dana White serve as executive producers.