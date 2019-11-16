TV News Roundup: 45th Annual Humanitas Nominees Announced

In today’s TV news roundup, Humanitas has released the finalists for the 45th Annual Humanitas Prize, and YouTube announced a new beauty competition series hosted by James Charles.

CASTINGS

Jason Kennedy has been named as the host of E!’s new series “In The Room.“ The “E! News” host will bring viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more. Several primetime specials of the series will be aired before its full launch. Four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady will be featured in the first episode premiering, Dec. 4. Watch a preview clip below:

DATES

“The Degenerates” will return with season 2 Dec. 31, Netflix announced. The comedy stand-up series will feature six new and unfiltered sets from Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat and Robert Kelly. Watch the first look below:

DEVELOPMENTS

YouTube Originals and James Charles have teamed up to announce a new beauty competition series to find the next budding industry influencer. Split into four parts, each contestant will be asked to put their best makeup artistry on display for the Youtube star, a team of celebrity judges and seasoned beauty veterans. Brian Graden Media will produce. Episodes of the new competition series will release weekly and be available for free on Charles’ YouTube channel.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has issued a series order for a modern take on the 1999 high school football movie “VarsityBlues.” The new series will be written by Tripper Clancy, directed by Anne Fletcher and executive produced by Mike Tollin and John Gatins. It hails from Paramount Television, and joins the long lineup of series coming to the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-founded short form content platform.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The National Association of Television Program Executives has added Peter Blacker, NBCUTelemundo Enterprises executive vice president of revenue strategy and innovation; Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios; Shahid Khan, managing partner of Meridian Advisory Group; Louise Pedersen, CEO of all3media International; and Nil Shah, CEO of Verance to its board of directors. Each new appointee will serve a term of three years.

INITIATIVES

Disney Channel has launched a digital open casting call for kids and teens as part of the network’s global initiative to discover new and growing talents. The casting call will be open until Dec. 31. Actors must be 8-16 years old to be considered. Videos should be submitted through Disney’s website.

AWARDS

Humanitas has announced the finalists for the 45th Annual Humanitas Prize. Eighty-six TV and film writers made the list this year for awards at the upcoming ceremony taking place Jan. 24. View the list of TV nominees below:

Drama Teleplay Category

“This Is Us” – “Our Little Island Girl” Written by Eboni Freeman

“Pose” – “In My Heels” Written By Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuck & Steven Canals

“The Twilight Zone” – “Replay” Written by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Useful” Written by Yahlin Chang; based on the novel by Margaret Atwood

Comedy Teleplay Category

“Shrill” – “Annie” Teleplay by Aidy Bryant & Alexandra Rushfield & Lindy West; based on the book “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman” by Lindy West

“Black-ish” – “Black Like Us” Written By Peter Saji

“Atypical” – “Road Rage Paige” Written By Robia Rashid

“Veep” – “South Carolina” Written By Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck

Limited Series, TV Movie or Special Category

“When They See Us” – “Part 4” Teleplay by Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury; story by Ava DuVernay

“True Detective” – “Now Am Found” Written by Nic Pizzolatto

“Chernobyl” – “Vichnaya Pamyat” Written by Craig Mazin

“Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in The Family and The Jeffersons” – “All in the Family #406: ‘Henry’s Farewell’” Written by Don Nicholl; “The Jeffersons #101: ‘A Friend in Need’” Teleplay by Don Nicholl, Michael Ross & Bernard West, Barry Harman & Harve Brosten; story by Barry Harman & Harve Brosten

Children’s Teleplay Category

“The Loud House” – “Racing Hearts” Written by Kevin Sullivan

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” – “The Penultimate Peril, Part 1” Teleplay by Joe Tracz; based on the book by Lemony Snicket

“Elena of Avalor” – “Changing of the Guard” Written by Kate Kondell

“Niko and the Sword of Light, Season 2: Niko and the Amulet of Power” – “The Automatron” Written by Shaene Siders