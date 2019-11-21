TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of Fuller House

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the Fuller House’s final season premiere date, HGTV provides a Variety exclusive to the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and Freeform announces the premiere date for Josh Thomas’ new comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.”

DATES

HGTV provided Variety with an exclusive trailer for the reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which premieres Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. EST with Jesse Tyler Ferguson appearing as the new host. Designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Lockly and Darren Keefe will be the series designers while special guest appearances will include Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN’s Laila Ali, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

FX announced “A Christmas Carol,” will premiere Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST before airing again on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. EST and Dec. 25 at 4 p.m. EST. Guy Pearce (“Jack Irish”) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this dark retelling inspired by Steven Knight‘s original take on the Dickens’ classic.

Nickelodeon announced the premiere of “The Adventures of Paddington,” which will air on Jan. 20. The reboot will feature a younger Paddington writing letters to Aunt Lucy while celebrating the new things he has discovered through the day’s activities. Ahead of the premiere, a special holiday episode titled, “Paddington Finds a Pigeon/Paddington and the Chores List,” will air on Dec. 20. “The Adventures of Paddington” was developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont. It is executive produced by David Heyman, produced by Karen Davidsen and Simon Quinn, and co-produced by Rob Silva.

TBS announced the premiere date for the second season of its anthology “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” will air on Jan. 28. Season two will following medieval villagers as they fight to stay positive while enduring extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return in new roles. Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive produce with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.

Netflix has announced the premiere dates for what to watch in December. “Magic for Humans” season two will premiere on Dec. 4; the final season of “Fuller House” will premiere on Dec. 6; “Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an internet Killer” will premiere on Dec. 18; “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” will premiere on Dec. 24; and “The Degenerates” season two will premiere on Dec. 31. “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” is directed by Rhys Thomas and will feature Emmy award-winning comedian Mulaney recapturing the magical television era of children singing songs about their feelings on funky outdoor sets with guest appearances: David Byrne, Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Epix announced its new docuseries “Slow Burn,” will premiere on Feb. 16. The series, based on the podcast by the same name, will feature Leon Neyfakh looking back on the Watergate crisis while analyzing the strange subplots and the forgotten characters culminating in the downfall of a U.S. president. It is produced by Left/Right, Red Arrow Studios and Slate. It is executive produced by Neyfakh, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, John Marks for Left/Right, Dan Check, Julia Turner and Gabriel Roth for Slate.

FIRST LOOK

Freeform has released the trailer for Josh Thomas‘ new comedy series “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” which premieres with a two-episode, 90 minute event on Jan. 16. Starring as Nicholas, Thomas plays a neurotic twenty-something-year-old that must take responsibility for his family after his father’s untimely death.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

A+E announced that it has realigned two of its top nonfiction programming executives. Amy Savitsky, who previously served as A+E senior vice president of development and programming, will be moved to History in the same role where she will report to Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager of History. Dolores Gavin will move from History to A+E where she will continue her role as senior executive, development and production while reporting to Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi and Lionsgate has commissioned “Swimming with Sharks,“ a new drama series in which a young female assistant outwits a Hollywood studio system filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue. The series is written and produced by Kathleen Robertson, directed by Tucker Gates and executive produced by Liz Destro, Dana Brunetti, Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel with Chris Cowles producing.

EVENTS

AT&T announced it is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Friends” by launching an immersive activation space in Santa Monica, Calif. that will occur Dec. 5 to Dec. 23. Tickets can be purchased at FRIENDSxATT.com starting Nov. 25. The event will include social media-friendly spaces including a Central Perk recreation in Lego by Nathan Swaya, an interactive fan experience entitled Monica’s Purple Door, a Pat the Dog photo opportunity in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, a karaoke-style “Give it Your Best” recording booth that allows fans to perform Phoebe’s Smelly Cat song, a three-part touchscreen series titled “Knowing Friends Trivia Challenge” and an interactive “Friends” Tech Timeline showcasing the technology used throughout the season recordings of the classic Warner Bros. sitcom.