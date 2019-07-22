TV Networks Will Shake Up Morning Routine for Mueller Coverage

×

Many top TV-news outlets will cut into important TV real estate – their morning programs – to kick off coverage of Wednesday’s hearings in Washington of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, placing a spotlight on the high interest in his testimony, as well as the networks’ readiness to scrap their daytime schedules for breaking news of national import.

ABC News, NBC News, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will all interrupt their popular morning programs Wednesday, cutting into “Good Morning America,” “Today” and “Fox & Friends,” respectively, to focus coverage on Mueller’s testimony. Mueller is expected to testify before the both the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees, the first time he will have answered lawmakers’ questions about his report examining Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Anticipation is high. Already, Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chair, said during “Fox News Sunday” that Mueller’s recent report offers “very substantial evidence” that President Donald Trump is “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” an offense that could spur additional calls for impeachment. At the same time, lawmakers recently voted down a resolution to impeach the President.

George Stephanopoulos will lead ABC News’ coverage from New York, starting at 8:30 a.m. – a portion of time typically reserved for a relaxed portion of “Good Morning America” that features a live in-studio audience. David Muir will be on hand from Washington. Coverage on NBC News, meanwhile, will start at 8:15 a.m, and continue through the afternoon, the network said.  Fox News Channel will pre-empt “Fox & Friends” at 8:15 a.m. and feature Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum from Washington, D.C. MSNBC will set the stage for the hearings on “Morning Joe,” but then start special coverage at 8:30 a.m., led by Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace, who will be joined by Ari Melber.

More to come…

 

 

