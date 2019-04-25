TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘Deadwood: The Movie’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the trailer for the “Deadwood” film, and CNN announced a premiere date for “Apollo 11.”

DATES

The documentary “Apollo 11” from director/producer Todd Douglas Miller will premiere on CNN Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. Using only archival sources, the film captures NASA’s 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released the trailer for the upcoming “Deadwood” film. The movie is a continuation of the HBO series of the same name that debuted 15 years ago. Stars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant reprise their roles. The film comes to HBO May 31.

EVENTS

The new subscription streaming service FOX Nation will host its first annual fan appreciation summit in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 p.m. Hosted by FOX Nation personality Abby Hornacek, the summit will showcase a live 90 minute program featuring some of the platform’s top hosts including “No Interruption’s” Tomi Lahren, “The Quiz Show’s” Tom Shillue, “The Wise Guys’” Bill Bennett, “FOX & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth, “Reality Check’s” David Webb, “Front Row Seat’s” Ed Henry and “FNC” contributor Lawrence Jones, along with Diamond & Silk. Attendees will be able to pitch programming ideas for a chance to win a trip to New York and film a pilot of their show.