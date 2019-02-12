×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Networks Hope NFL Ratings Will Bring New Ad Dollars in Fall

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock (9238279cm)Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys Fullback, (45) cradles the ball during play.NFL Regular Season ,Week 12, Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers , The AT&T Stadium , Dallas , USA - 23 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

The Super Bowl ended a little more than a week ago, but some TV networks are already making plans to sell NFL football ads for next fall.

“We are seeing a much earlier level of push and interest in getting things done,” says Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales for NBC Sports Group, in an interview. Other networks that have football rights suggest they are also eager to sell. A spokeswoman for Disney Advertising Sales says ESPN is seeing “ increased demand” in categories such as fast food, technology, financial services, consumer packaged goods and insurance for both college football and “Monday Night Football.” CBS executives believe NFL games will see “renewed interest” next season, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fox Sports, which will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2020, declined to comment.

The optimism springs from better-than-expected ratings for football broadcasts this season. After dipping in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 TV seasons, ratings for games in the regular NFL season were up approximately 5% over the previous year. The overall NFL audience fell 10% in 2017 and 8% in 2016. according to Nielsen figures. This season’s ratings boost doesn’t come close to putting the games back on par with top viewership levels, but it does give the networks something to use in coming negotiations. The TV industry’s annual “upfront” sales market, when TV companies try to sell the bulk of their commercial inventory, usually starts in May.

Related

Selling football is paramount for many of the nation’s big media companies. Comcast, CBS, Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox all hold rights to broadcast football and the cost of a 30-second ad in their games are among the highest-prices TV inventory all year.  The average cost of a 30-second spot in this season’s “Sunday Night Football”came to $670,846, according to media buyers, and prices can range from the high $500,000s to more than $1 million, according to people familiar with negotiations for football inventory. Prices tend to be costly for Sunday-afternoon games on Fox and CBS, as well.

NBCU’s Lovinger credits recent interest to an influx of rising young players in NFL play as well as a diminishing of focus on players’ at-game protests that became a national issue in the 2017 season. “There is a much earlier sense of interest and need than we’ve seen in the past” from advertisers, says Lovinger.

Media buying executives caution that football deals typically don’t get done until well into upfront talks. At this time of year, most networks are typically sewing up details on multi-year contracts that have already been established and hashing out details of halftime sponsorships, in-game billboards and the like.

Buying executives say they don’t feel any sense of urgency to get deals done ahead of the usual time frame – particularly because with the advent of “Thursday Night Football” and some digital streaming of games, “there’s plenty of NFL to go around,” says Kevin Collins, senior vice president of strategic investment for sports and events at Interpublic Group’s Magna. “There’s a high price for it and there’s a lot of volume to sell Thursday night through Sunday and Monday night. There are a lot of big units to sell,” says Jeff Gagne, senior vice president of strategic investments at Havas Media, which means advertisers typically can get access to inventory even after the season has started.

NBCU’s Lovinger says the company is hearing from many of the usual kind of advertisers at this time, but notes interest in last season from what many in the TV industry hope are more sustainable buyers.  Many TV networks are working to win business from a host of start-up brands that have won consumers by using digital and direct-response advertising, and now are looking at TV to build out brand recognition. These advertisers can include marketers like Peloton, Blue Apron or Casper, among others. These direct-to-consumer advertisers “are looking to build scale very quickly,” notes Lovinger. NBCU, he says, tries to have 80% of Its football inventory sold before the season starts.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad