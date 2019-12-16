×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Turner & Hooch’ TV Series in Early Development at Disney Plus

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Turner and Hooch
CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

A “Turner & Hooch” television series is in the works at streaming service Disney Plus, bringing back to life the 1989 Tom Hanks

Matt Nix, known for “The Gifted” and “Burn Notice,” is attached to write and executive produce the Disney Plus series. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio behind the TV re-imagination of the 1989 Tom Hanks film.

More to come…  

More TV

  • Turner and Hooch

    'Turner & Hooch' TV Series in Early Development at Disney Plus

    A “Turner & Hooch” television series is in the works at streaming service Disney Plus. Matt Nix, known for “The Gifted” and “Burn Notice,” is attached to write and executive produce the Disney Plus series. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio behind the TV reimagination of the 1989 Tom Hanks film. More to come… 

  • Watchmen finale

    Should 'Watchmen' Come Back for Season 2? Variety's Critics Debate

    After the (literally) explosive finale of HBO’s “Watchmen,” Variety’s TV critics came together to discuss it, the season, and what made the show such wild and compelling television. (Beware SPOILERS for all nine episodes of “Watchmen.”) Caroline Framke: All I knew going into the finale of “Watchmen” was that I had no idea what was [...]

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The Witcher' Season 1, 'Mr. Robot' Series Finale

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Witcher” debuts on Netflix and “Mr. Robot” comes to an end on [...]

  • ABC Promos Go 70s Retro In

    ABC Promos Go 1970s Retro In Honor of 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' (WATCH)

    ABC’s harkening back to the days when it was “Still the One!” in a new slate of retro promos scheduled to air during Wednesday’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” In honor of the Norman Lear/Jimmy Kimmel special, which is re-creating 1975 episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times” with modern casts, [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire,

    TV Ratings: ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hit Three-Year Viewership High

    CBS’ annual broadcast of the “Kennedy Center Honors” drew a three-year viewership high in the Sunday night TV ratings. The special was watched by just under 7 million total viewers, up around 500,000 from last year and almost 1 million from 2017. However, ratings-wise the honors show, which this year featured performances from the likes [...]

  • Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg visits Turin, Italy

    Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

    A documentary on the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in the works at Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer is working on “Greta” (working title), which is slated for 2020 and will explore the story of the 15-year-old Thunberg who was recently named Time’s person of the year. The doc will be directed by Nathan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad