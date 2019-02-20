×
Tucker Carlson Calls Historian ‘Tiny Brain,’ ‘Moron’ in Expletive-Laden Leaked Video

By

Tucker Carlson
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Historian Rutger Bregman has released cellphone footage of an unaired interview he did with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and an email that he received from Carlson afterward that called him “an a–hole.”

Bregman, an author of several books on history, economics, and philosophy, claimed Carlson invited him on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss his recent comments on billionaires at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, being too greedy and not paying enough taxes.

However, the interview got heated when Bregman called Carlson a “millionaire funded by billionaires” and saying “You’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem.” Bregman released footage of the interview to NowThis News, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times on Twitter.

The interview ended with an expletive-laden rant by Carlson, in which he told Bregman “Why don’t you go f—- yourself, you tiny brain…moron,” and also doubted that the show would air the clip.

Bregman also shared part of an email that he claims was from Carlson. It says, “I loved what you said at Davos, so I had high hopes for our interview. But you turned out to be far dumber, more dogmatic and less impressive than I expected. You’re professional academic, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but it was still disappointing. Also, for what it’s worth, you’re an a–hole.”

Normally outspoken on Twitter, Carlson has yet to respond to Bregman’s tweets.

