Tucker Carlson Calls Historian ‘Tiny Brain,’ ‘Moron’ in Expletive-Laden Leaked Video

Historian Rutger Bregman has released cellphone footage of an unaired interview he did with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and an email that he received from Carlson afterward that called him “an a–hole.”

Bregman, an author of several books on history, economics, and philosophy, claimed Carlson invited him on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss his recent comments on billionaires at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, being too greedy and not paying enough taxes.

However, the interview got heated when Bregman called Carlson a “millionaire funded by billionaires” and saying “You’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem.” Bregman released footage of the interview to NowThis News, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times on Twitter.

1/ Here’s the interview that @TuckerCarlson and Fox News didn’t want you to see. I chose to release it, because I think we should keep talking about the corrupting influence of money in politics. It also shows how angry elites can get if you do that. https://t.co/hs1474MJNM — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

The interview ended with an expletive-laden rant by Carlson, in which he told Bregman “Why don’t you go f—- yourself, you tiny brain…moron,” and also doubted that the show would air the clip.

Bregman also shared part of an email that he claims was from Carlson. It says, “I loved what you said at Davos, so I had high hopes for our interview. But you turned out to be far dumber, more dogmatic and less impressive than I expected. You’re professional academic, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but it was still disappointing. Also, for what it’s worth, you’re an a–hole.”

Okay, so now @TuckerCarlson sent me this email, after I asked him when the interview is gonna air (was supposed to be on tonight). Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/AKaNEjm2S2 — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 12, 2019

Normally outspoken on Twitter, Carlson has yet to respond to Bregman’s tweets.