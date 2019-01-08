×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Remains Under Madison Ave. Scrutiny

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tucker Carlson
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Another advertiser has indicated that it is no longer running its commercials on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” a sign that the program remains under scrutiny from sponsors a few weeks after the host made controversial remarks about immigrants.

Red Lobster Hospitality, a restaurant chain that is owned by Golden Gate Capital, told Business Insider Monday it had removed its commercials from the Fox News Channel primetime program, joining advertisers such as  Samsung, SodaStream and Pfizer Inc. Approximately 20 advertisers have moved their ads off the show since Carlson suggested he felt immigration was making the United States “dirtier.” Since that time, the program has become a target for several advocacy organizations.

“It is a shame that left wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed ‘media watchdogs’ weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech. We continue to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions,” Fox News said in a previous statement. Fox News has said advertisers who pulled commercials from Carlson’s show have continued to run spots on the network, which had not lost any advertising revenue.

Fox News added: “We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants. Attempts were made last month to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family at their home. He is now once again being threatened via Twitter by far left activist groups with deeply political motives. While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view.”

Carlson’s program has since late December run with fewer national commercials, and more promos and direct-response ads.

Some other sponsors have issued statements indicated they will stay with their current schedules on Fox that include “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Mitsubishi, Bayer, John Deere, AstraZeneca and Sanofi have all said they won’t make changes to the way their commercials appear on the network.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • Tucker Carlson

    Fox News' Tucker Carlson Remains Under Madison Ave. Scrutiny

    Another advertiser has indicated that it is no longer running its commercials on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” a sign that the program remains under scrutiny from sponsors a few weeks after the host made controversial remarks about immigrants. Red Lobster Hospitality, a restaurant chain that is owned by Golden Gate Capital, told Business [...]

  • Keshet Starts Teasing Top-Secret New Reality

    Keshet Starts Teasing Top-Secret New Reality Show '2025'

    After more than a year of speculation in Israeli news outlets, TV broadcaster and production giant Keshet has finally confirmed the existence of its long-rumored upcoming reality show, titled “2025.” The series – which some reports describe as a mashup of “The Truman Show” and “Big Brother” – is expected to pit a varied group [...]

  • Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart After

    Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart: 'It Is Not His Dream to Be an Ally'

    As speculation continues about whether Kevin Hart may return as Oscars host, CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed Monday night that he spoke with Hart over the weekend in an off the record conversation. Lemon, who gave a passionate criticism of Hart’s comments on “The Ellen Show” during his own show on Friday, said he spoke [...]

  • 'Project Blue Book' Review

    TV Review: 'Project Blue Book'

    The most surprising thing about “Project Blue Book” is that it took so long to become a TV show in the first place. As it will tell you itself at the top of every episode, History’s new scripted drama is “based on true events,” or at least the recorded instances of possible UFO sightings and [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Golden Globes Secrets: Those Flu Shots Were Fake, But the Football Scramble Was Real

    Nope, Hollywood notables aren’t suddenly shielded from catching the flu today. In one of the most memorable bits on Sunday night’s Golden Globe telecast, hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh brought out an army of workers “from the Echo Park Rite Aid,” armed with needles, to vaccinate audience members with the flu shot. “Roll up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad