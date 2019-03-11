×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tucker Carlson Responds to Radio Controversy

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tucker Carlson
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tucker Carlson responded Sunday night to the discovery of controversial and off-color comments he made during conversations with a radio “shock jock” between 2006 and 2011, urging people who wanted to know more about what he thought to watch his primetime program on Fox News Channel.

Media Matters for America, a liberal advocacy group, posted excerpts from various broadcasts by Bubba the Love Sponge, a popular radio host whose real name is Todd Alan Clem. During various shows, Carlson made negative, often misogynistic remarks about some celebrities and appeared to defend Warren Jeffs, the religious leader who had been placed on the FBI’s most-wanted fugitive list on charges he had arranged marriages between his adult male followers and underage girls

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch,” Carlson said in a statement Sunday night. “Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.” The comments appear to be made while Carlson was working as a host for MSNBC or as a contributor for Fox News Channel.

Related

During his radio calls, Carlson made pejorative statement about Arianna Huffington, Britney Spears and Alexis Stewart, Martha Stewart’s daughter, according to transcripts posted by Media Matters.

The controversy is the latest to involve the cable-news host, who has one of the most-watched programs in cable news and who leads Fox News’ primetime lineup Monday through Friday.

In December, a group of advertisers asked Fox News to move their commercials out of his 8 p.m. program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in the wake of remarks the host made about immigration.  Fox News’ primetime sponsors occasionally find themselves placed under scrutiny by progressive activist groups, who use the hosts’ off-putting comments to galvanize support.  Laura Ingraham twice came under a microscope last year, once for suggesting detention facilities for children being taken from migrants entering the U.S. illegally were like “summer camps,” and also for remarks she made on social media about one of the survivors of the shooting tragedy in Parkland Florida.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carlson Responds to Radio Controversy

    Tucker Carlson responded Sunday night to the discovery of controversial and off-color comments he made during conversations with a radio “shock jock” between 2006 and 2011, urging people who wanted to know more about what he thought to watch his primetime program on Fox News Channel. Media Matters for America, a liberal advocacy group, posted [...]

  • 'David Makes Man' Review: OWN Series

    SXSW TV Review: 'David Makes Man'

    Among the new series screening at South by Southwest is “David Makes Man,” presenting its first episode before a bow on OWN this August. While the episode represents only a glimpse of the show to come, it’s promising — both for OWN and for the South by Southwest confab — that this show is, from [...]

  • Abbi Jacobson, Ilana GlazerPrime Video Blue

    'Broad City' Brings SXSW to Tears With Finale Screening of Groundbreaking Series

    “Broad City” has seen its fair share of breakups, but perhaps none more painful than when co-creator Abbi Jacobson asked Comedy Central President Kent Alterman to coffee. That’s where they had “the talk.” “I did it at Blue Bottle coffee,” Jacobson whispered shamefully into her microphone at the SXSW screening of her groundbreaking series’ final [...]

  • Jed Allan Dead: Soap Opera Favorite

    Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

    Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Readies May Launch of Streaming-Video Service

    NBC News already pumps out stories and headlines via broadcast and cable TV. Soon it will do so on a sustained basis via streaming video. The NBCUniversal unit plans to launch NBC News Now, a free ad-supported news service that will transmit via broadband and is free to anyone, no matter whether they subscribe to [...]

  • Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson Shine in

    TV Review: 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul'

    Booking anyone at all to appear in an Aretha Franklin tribute is an act of nerve, since she was arguably the one performer in pop music history who can be said to have had no real peers as a singer, even in her day, much less ours. With that as a given, “Aretha! A Grammy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad