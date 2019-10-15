×

Tucker Carlson Plans Megyn Kelly Interview on Fox News Channel

Brian Steinberg

Megyn Kelly
CREDIT: YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly is returning to Fox News Channel – briefly.

Tucker Carlson has scheduled an interview Wednesday with the former Fox News and NBC News anchor, who will make her first appearance on her former employer’s programming since leaving in early 2017. The segment would also mark Kelly’s first appearance on a TV-news outlet since cutting ties with NBCUniversal in January.

The announcement is certain to set of a flurry of questions as to whether Fox News is considering bringing back Kelly, once one of its most-watched primetime hosts, back to its schedule – particularly in the wake of the departure of veteran anchor Shepard Smith last week. When asked if executives at the Fox Corporation-owned network expected Kelly to make other appearances on its air, a spokesperson said: “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

