TruTV Lays Off More Programming, Marketing Staff Amid Restructuring

TruTV has laid off most of its programming and marketing staffers as oversight of the WarnerMedia cabler is consolidated into the broader Turner entertainment group.

TruTV on Tuesday morning informed a few dozen staffers — said to be less than 50 — in New York and Atlanta that they would receive severance buyouts. The operations of TruTV as of this month have been absorbed under Kevin Reilly, WarnerMedia’s president of TBS, TNT and truTV and chief content officer of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. Remaining TruTV staffers will be moved into Reilly’s unit.

TruTV president Chris Linn exited earlier this month after six years in the job. He was followed closely by programming chief Marissa Ronca and marketing/digital chief Puja Vohra. TruTV programming oversight is expected to fall under Brett Weitz, who also oversees TNT and TBS.

TruTV has tried to remodel itself during the past decade as a haven for both broad unscripted comedy and the visions of edgy and offbeat auteurs. But it is still a prime example of the kind of narrowly targeted linear cable brand that is struggling to survive in a world of ever-expanding content options and slimming traditional pay TV bundles. The consolidation of programming functions across multiple Turner channels is in keeping with streamlining moves in recent years at rival TV giants, including NBCUniversal and Viacom.