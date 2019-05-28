×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TruTV Lays Off More Programming, Marketing Staff Amid Restructuring

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Impractical Jokers
CREDIT: TruTV

TruTV has laid off most of its programming and marketing staffers as oversight of the WarnerMedia cabler is consolidated into the broader Turner entertainment group.

TruTV on Tuesday morning informed a few dozen staffers — said to be less than 50 — in New York and Atlanta that they would receive severance buyouts. The operations of TruTV as of this month have been absorbed under Kevin Reilly, WarnerMedia’s president of TBS, TNT and truTV and chief content officer of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. Remaining TruTV staffers will be moved into Reilly’s unit.

TruTV president Chris Linn exited earlier this month after six years in the job. He was followed closely by programming chief Marissa Ronca and marketing/digital chief Puja Vohra. TruTV programming oversight is expected to fall under Brett Weitz, who also oversees TNT and TBS.

TruTV has tried to remodel itself during the past decade as a haven for both broad unscripted comedy and the visions of edgy and offbeat auteurs. But it is still a prime example of the kind of narrowly targeted linear cable brand that is struggling to survive in a world of ever-expanding content options and slimming traditional pay TV bundles. The consolidation of programming functions across multiple Turner channels is in keeping with streamlining moves in recent years at rival TV giants, including NBCUniversal and Viacom.

Related

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Impractical Jokers

    TruTV Lays Off More Programming, Marketing Staff Amid Restructuring

    TruTV has laid off most of its programming and marketing staffers as oversight of the WarnerMedia cabler is consolidated into the broader Turner entertainment group. TruTV on Tuesday morning informed a few dozen staffers — said to be less than 50 — in New York and Atlanta that they would receive severance buyouts. The operations [...]

  • Zachary Quinto NOS4A2

    How Zachary Quinto Transformed Into a 135-Year-Old for 'NOS4A2'

    Much of an actor’s job is to convey a character’s inner emotional truth. That can prove complicated when the character requires layers of prosthetics and specialized makeup to come to life. Such was the challenge for Zachary Quinto, who portrays Charlie Manx in AMC’s “NOS4A2,” an adaptation of Joe Hill’s novel about a supernatural being [...]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus to Acquire European Pay-TV Group M7

    Canal Plus Group is on track to acquire M7, a leading pay-TV company in Europe operating in Benelux and Central Europe, as it aims to ramp up its subscriber base across the continent. The acquisition, which has yet to be approved by the European Commission, would create a turnover of more than €400 million and [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WME Endeavor

    Why the Timing of Endeavor's IPO Push Is Frustrating Its Rivals

    Timing is everything in Hollywood. Endeavor’s formal unveiling of its plan to go public later this year couldn’t have come at a less-opportune moment. Although Endeavor’s IPO intentions were well known, the timing of its May 23 filing with the SEC seemed at best tone-deaf to many industry insiders, coming amid the extraordinary standoff over [...]

  • Handmaids Tale Abortion Protest

    Netflix the Only Hollywood Studio to Speak Out in Attack Against Abortion Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Many of Hollywood’s most powerful content companies have maintained a deafening silence on the raging abortion legislation debate that’s sweeping the country as their star talent and producers go off script to speak out about threats to women’s reproductive rights and boycott states like Georgia that have signed the bills. Protests are erupting on the [...]

  • Discovery Plans to Crash TV's Upfront

    Discovery Will Crash TV's Upfront Week in 2020

    Discovery wants to tout “Shark Week” during TV’s Upfront Week. Discovery will elbow its way next year into TV’s annual May showcase, the mid-month series of presentations the nation’s big media companies give to Madison Avenue in an effort to woo billions of ad dollars for their coming programming schedules.  Discovery is betting that its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad