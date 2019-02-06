×
TV Ratings: State of the Union Ticks Up in Early Numbers

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
CREDIT: AP

President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address is up versus the 2018 address in the early Nielsen numbers.

Looking at figures from the Big 4 broadcast networks, the speech delivered a combined 16.3 rating in metered market households. That is up approximately 10% from the 14.8 the State of the Union delivered last year.

The 2018 State of the Union was carried live on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Estrella, Telemundo, Univision, CNN, FOX Business, FOX News, MSNBC and PBS. That address ultimately netted 45.6 million viewers across all of those networks.

Final viewership numbers for the speech will be available later today.

More to come…

    President Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union address is up versus the 2018 address in the early Nielsen numbers. Looking at figures from the Big 4 broadcast networks, the speech delivered a combined 16.3 rating in metered market households. That is up approximately 10% from the 14.8 the State of the Union delivered last year.

