Fox News Plans Live Coverage of Trump’s Fourth of July. Others Don’t.

President Donald Trump’s unorthodox July 4th event will feature a speech by the Commander-in-Chief, jet planes and even tanks. What it won’t have, most likely, is traditional wall-to-wall coverage from the nation’s news outlets.

Fox News Channel is setting aside two primetime hours that can be used to televise President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America,” expected to take place 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial. C-SPAN will televise it as well. But MSNBC executives plan to monitor the event as it takes place and could decide to run clips if warranted, according to a person familiar with the matter. CNN, which did not respond to a query seeking comment, usually has personnel at the ready to interrupt pre-taped programming in case news warrants a live broadcast.

Trump’s holiday celebration would take place during an MSNBC hour usually anchored by Ari Melber and during CNN’s early-evening “Situation Room.”

The programming plans suggest some TV executives don’t expect much news to result from the event, which is expected at present to include fireworks displays and flyovers by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the aircraft that is used as Air Force One. Fireworks on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. are an annual tradition, but President Trump is making a change that will include an address to the nation held at the Lincoln Memorial.

Other news outlets intend to cover the hoopla. NBC News Digital will live stream at least a portion of the day’s events and will also cover them on NBCNews.com, according to a spokesperson. ABC News intends to air some part of the proceedings, including President Trump’s appearance on ABC News Live, its streaming-news venue, and will provide a feed to stations. ABC News television programs and ABCNews.com will also cover the event.

It seems unlikely Trump’s Fourth of July will get much attention in traditional primetime that evening. CNN expects to air hours of its documentary series “The Seventies” and “The Nineties” on Thursday night. NBC will air its annual presentation of Macy’s holiday fireworks, while ABC and CBS will run regularly scheduled programming. PBS is slated to air its annual “A Capitol Fourth” concert, which usually captures the Washington D.C. fireworks. This year’s telecast, which starts at 8 p.m., is expected to include John Stamos, Carole King, and The O’Jays, among others.

Fox News plans a two-hour “Special Report” anchored by Mike Emmanuel for between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. that will be able to use the presidential celebration. The Fox Corporation-owned network has also planned a day filled with programming keyed to the holiday, featuring. Fox Nation travel host Abby Hornacek and Fox News Channel personality Anna Kooiman, a former weekend anchor for “Fox & Friends,” in various segments.