“True Detective” Star Stephen Dorff Cast in Fox Pilot “Deputy”

Stephen Dorff
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

After his recent standout performance in season three of “True Detective” on HBO, Stephen Dorff has been cast to headline the Fox and Entertainment One pilot “Deputy,” Variety has learned.

Dorff will play Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but not so handy on the leadership front. However, when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

The actor has previous with Fox, as he featured in a recurring role on “Star.” The news comes almost exactly at the same time as his “True Detective” co-star and recent Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has set his latest project, the sci-fi film “Sovereign,” which is also being produced by eOne.

“Deputy” hails from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer, with both serving as executive producers alongside Chris Long for Cedar Park, which is producing. Fox Broadcasting is also aboard as a co-producer with Entertainment One. Ayer will also direct.

The ensemble procedural is being made with the full cooperation of the L.A .Sheriff’s Department.

Dorff is repped by Paradigm and attorney Adam Kaller, Beall is represented by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Jeff Frankel. Cedar Park is represented by CAA.

