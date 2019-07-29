‘Trinkets’ Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

The young adult series “Trinkets” has been renewed for a second and final season at Netflix.

Season 2 will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will be showrun by Sarah Goldfinger.

“Trinkets” centers around three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira), the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), the imperfect picture of perfection, find strength in each other as they negotiate the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

The show is based on the young adult novel by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who serves as an executive producer, and hails from Awesomeness TV. Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow all serve as non-writing executive producers, while Smith, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer are all writers and EPs on the project.

“Trinkets” also stars Odiseas Georgiadis as Noah, Henry Zaga as Luca, Brandon Butler as Brady, Larry Sullivan as Doug, October Moore as Vicky, Larisa Oleynik as Shawn, Joy Bryant as Lori, Linden Ashby as Whit, and Kat Cunning as Sabine

Season 2 will launch on the streamer in 2020.