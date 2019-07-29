×

‘Trinkets’ Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

The young adult series “Trinkets” has been renewed for a second and final season at Netflix.

Season 2 will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will be showrun by Sarah Goldfinger.

“Trinkets” centers around three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira), the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), the imperfect picture of perfection, find strength in each other as they negotiate the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

The show is based on the young adult novel by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who serves as an executive producer, and hails from Awesomeness TV. Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow all serve as non-writing executive producers, while Smith, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer are all writers and EPs on the project.

“Trinkets” also stars Odiseas Georgiadis as Noah, Henry Zaga as Luca, Brandon Butler as Brady, Larry Sullivan as Doug, October Moore as Vicky, Larisa Oleynik as Shawn, Joy Bryant as Lori, Linden Ashby as Whit, and Kat Cunning as Sabine

Season 2 will launch on the streamer in 2020.

More TV

  • 'Trinkets' Renewed for Second and Final

    'Trinkets' Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

    The young adult series “Trinkets” has been renewed for a second and final season at Netflix. Season 2 will consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will be showrun by Sarah Goldfinger. “Trinkets” centers around three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Voice Cast for Channel 4's ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’

    Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to “The Tiger Who Came to Tea,” the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book for Channel 4 in the U.K. The “Avengers: Endgame” star will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie, which will be part of [...]

  • Orange, The Mediapro Studio

    Orange, Mediapro Studio Team on Telco’s First Spanish Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Marking a milestone move in its drive into content creation, already seen in France, French telecom Orange is teaming with The Mediapro Studio on Orange’s first original scripted series in Spain, which will be aired on Orange TV. Developed by Madrid-based 100 Balas (“Vota Juan”), owned by The Mediapro Studio, the still-to-be titled [...]

  • Atmosphere71st Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement,

    KCET Leads 2019 Local L.A. Area Emmy Awards; KTLA, KMEX Earn Top Newscast Nods

    Newly merged local public outfit KCET/PBS SoCal led this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmys, winning a combined seven awards on Saturday night — six of which went to KCET, the individual station leader. Other big winners included Univision’s KMEX, Tribune’s KTLA, and Telemundo O&O KVEA, which earned three Emmys each. KVEA won the Emmy for [...]

  • Jennifer SalkeAmazon Prime Executive Session panel,

    Amazon's Streaming Future: Big Names and Broad Brand (Column)

    The future of Amazon Prime Video may end up fairly similar to the streamer’s e-commerce parent company: A store with something for every possible buyer. Jeff Bezos’s Amazon mothership sells everything from paperbacks to groceries. And, in its day of panels at the Television Critics Association press tour, the streamer made news about both hardcore [...]

  • Russi Taylor

    Russi Taylor, Voice Actress Behind Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

    Russi Taylor, the voice actress behind the famed Disney character Minnie Mouse, died Friday in Glendale, California, the Walt Disney Company confirmed. She was 75. “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad