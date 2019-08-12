Tribeca TV Festival Sets ‘Transparent’ Finale Premiere, ‘Friends’ Reunion

The third annual Tribeca TV Festival is set to unspool next month with the premiere screening of “Transparent’s” musical finale episode and a 25th anniversary “Friends” reunion event.

Tribeca’s TV fest runs Sept. 12-15 at Lower Manhattan’s Regal Battery Park. Other highlights of the lineup include the series premieres of CBS’ “Evil,” Epix drama “Godfather of Harlem,” CW’s “Katy Keene,” Starz’s “Leavenworth,” Hulu’s John Green adaptation “Looking for Alaska” and a sneak peek at Freeform’s revival of “Party of Five.”

The festival also has one-on-one conversations set with Hasan Minhaj, the “Daily Show” alum who now hosts Netflix’s “Patriot Act,” and James Spader, the versatile actor and star of NBC’s “The Blacklist.”

The “Friends” salute will feature a Q&A with series creators and exec producers David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright on Sept. 13. The screening of the “Transparent” finale will close the fest on Sept. 15.

(Pictured: “Friends”)