‘Trial and Error’ Canceled After Two Seasons at NBC

The true crime spoof had effectively been canceled last year when NBC did not exercise its option to renew the show for a third season. Studio Warner Bros. TV had been trying to find it a new network home, but that search has come up short.
The series took place in the fictional town of East Peck, with each season focusing on a different murder case. John Lithgow starred in Season 1 as a professor accused of killing his wife, while Kristin Chenoweth starred in Season 2 as a socialite accused of killing her husband.
More to come…
