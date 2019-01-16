‘Trial and Error’ Canceled After Two Seasons at NBC

“Trial & Error” is officially done.

The true crime spoof had effectively been canceled last year when NBC did not exercise its option to renew the show for a third season. Studio Warner Bros. TV had been trying to find it a new network home, but that search has come up short.

The series took place in the fictional town of East Peck, with each season focusing on a different murder case. John Lithgow starred in Season 1 as a professor accused of killing his wife, while Kristin Chenoweth starred in Season 2 as a socialite accused of killing her husband.

