Former Congressman Trey Gowdy Joins Fox News as Ranks of Cable-News Contributors Swell

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Fox News Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor, the latest recently-departed politician to take to the TV-news ranks as the networks seek out fresh faces to keep viewers intrigued by their broadcasts.

Gowdy, who represented South Carolina starting in 2010, announced in 2018 he would not seek re-election after four terms in Congress. He served as Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and was a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.  During his time in Congress, Rep. Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, played a significant role in the congressional investigation of then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the terrorist attacks in Benghazi.

He is the latest lawmaker to join a news operation in a similar capacity. CNN recently signed former Ohio Governor John Kasich as a contributor, along with former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love. MSNBC. Former Senator Claire McCaskill earlier this month joined NBC News and MSNBC. CBS News earlier this week signed former Senator Jeff Flake.

The ex-politicians bring hard-won experience to the networks, which can serve them well. Rick Santorum, a former representative and presidential candidate, has flourished on CNN, and David Jolly, a former representative from Florida, has been a regular commentator on MSNBC and HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” among other venues. And they keep the former politicos in the spotlight as they consider various career options.

Their expertise is in hot demand as all the TV-news outlets rush to cover President Donald Trump’s first term and the unorthodox effects it has had on American politics.

Gowdy will continue to practice law as a member of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP while lending expertise to Fox News.

