Trevor Noah Developing Comedy Series at Quibi

The lineup of creatives taking a shot with Quibi keeps on growing.

This time “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is teaming up with his regular home Comedy Central to develop a comedy series for Quibi’s mobile-only platform. The series, produced by Day Zero Productions and Comedy Central Productions, will follow the comedian on a tour to the far corners of the country and beyond.

Here’s some more description of the show: “Trevor will give Quibi’s audience an unprecedented peek at his candid interactions with the people he meets and the incredible places he visits along the way. We’ll learn how these moments influence his unique point of view and affect his stand up in each city.”

EPs on the series alongside Noah will be Haroon Saleem for Day Zero Productions, Bob Bain for Bob Bain Productions, and Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin for Mainstay Entertainment which reps the comedian.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised $1 billion from investors including major Hollywood studios and is seeking to raise another $500 million ahead of its launch.