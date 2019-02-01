‘Travelers’ Canceled at Netflix After Three Seasons

Netflix has canceled the drama series “Travelers” after three seasons.

Series star Eric McCormack broke the news on Twitter Friday.

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season four, but many of you have been saying, ‘Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is,'” he said. “Well, I’m afraid it is [the end]. Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete … Much love from 3468 in the 21st.”

The series is set hundreds of years in the future where technology has developed a means of sending people back in time to the 21st century to help save humanity from a grim future. McCormack plays an FBI agent and team leader of the “travelers.” Mackenzie Porter, Patrick Gilmore, Jared Paul Abrahamson, Nesta Marlee Cooper and Reilly Dolman also star.

The series is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc., in association with Netflix. It is written, created and executive produced by Brad Wright, with John G. Lenic and Carrie Mudd also serving as executive producers. McCormack is also a producer in addition to starring.

The first two seasons had aired on Showcase in Canada before streaming on Netflix, with Season 3 of the series airing exclusively on Netflix.