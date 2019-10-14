×

French TV Series to Watch at Mipcom

Trauma French TV Series
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ici Radio-Canada Télé

Streaming services are boosting French TV production. Pascal Breton, whose Paris-based company Federation Entertainment co-produced “Marseille” and most recently “Marianne,” said the biggest benefit of streaming services, and Netflix in particular, is the way in which it has created a world audience for French shows. “Netflix amplifies the appeal of French shows abroad, and we expect that ‘Marianne’ will get a bigger audience outside of France than locally,” says Breton.

“That’s the model of Netflix — they’re counting as much on the Spanish, French and British series than on the American and Korean series to attract and retain subscribers,” adds Breton, whose company now has several projects in the pipeline with streaming services.

At Mipcom, the international biz will get a look at these buzzy French TV titles:

“They Were Ten”

Director: Pascal Laugier (“The Secret,” “Ghostland”)

Six-part psychological thriller adapted from the Agatha Christie novel involves 10 people at a luxury hotel on a tropical island who realize they are cut off from the rest of the world, which rapidly becomes their worst nightmare.

Producer: Escazal Films

Key cast: Samuel Le Bihan, Guillaume de Tonquédec.

Stage: Completed

Sales: Federation Entertainment

Commissioner: M6

Trauma

Director: Fred Grivois (“Through the Air,” “15 Minutes of War”)

Six-part thriller was nominated for best drama at La Rochelle Fiction Festival. Plot follows Adam, a tough and admired cop who miraculously survives being shot in the head but now suffers memory loss. When he discovers a young woman tied up and terrified in his basement, Adam faces his worst fear: what if he was the serial killer he’s been tracking for months?

Producer: Empreinte Digitale

Key cast: Guillaume Labé

Stage: Completed

Sales: Playtime

Commissioner: NBCUniversal group’s channel 13ème Rue France; pre-bought by by Calle 13 Spain

“The Inside Game”

Director: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

The series follows a politician, Guillaume Delpierre, in his fight against agro-chemical giant Saskia to get pesticide banned.

Producer: What’s Up Film

Key cast: Alix Poisson, Laurent Stocker, Jean-François Sivadier, Pierre Perrier, Marilou Aussiloux

Stage: Completed

Sales: Newen Distribution

Commissioner: Arte, Amazon Prime Video for France

“Nona et ses filles” (“Nona and Her Daughters”)

Directed by: Valerie Donzelli (“Declaration of War”)

In this female-centric half-hour drama-comedy, Nona, a woman in her 70s, discovers she is pregnant, sparking uproar in her family.

Producer: Gaumont

Cast: To be announced

Stage: Development

Sales: Gaumont

Commissioner: Arte

“Apparences”

Director: Frederic Mermoud

In this French-Israeli series created by Giyora Yahalom (“Allegiance”) and Frederic Mermoud (“Criminal”), four childhood friends are separated by a horrific event.

Producer: Haut et Court TV, Quiddity

Stage: Development

 

 

 

  • Trauma French TV Series

