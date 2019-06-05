‘Transparent’ Releases Musical Finale Trailer (Watch)

“Transparent” is going out with a big song and dance.

Amazon has released the trailer for the show’s 2-hour musical feature finale, which will close out the series in place of a traditional final season. In the finale, the Pfeffermans will confront the life-changing loss of Maura Pfefferman and “come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”

Maura was played throughout the show’s first four seasons by Jeffrey Tambor, however, the actor was shown the exit door by Amazon last February, following accusations of sexual harassment on set by transgender actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette. Creator and showrunner Jill Soloway had previously said she wasn’t sure how to continue the series without Tambor, and considered “it might be easier just to stop,” before settling on the musical finale idea.

Watch the colorful trailer below:

Created by Soloway, with original music by Faith Soloway, the finale, which will be released on the streaming service in September, features returning cast including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette, as well as a number of fan favorite characters returning for the special send-off. The finale’s song titles include “Your Boundary Is My Trigger” and “Sepulveda Boulevard.”

Soloway said the musical finale will allow family members Shelly (Light), Sarah (Landecker), Josh (Duplass), and Ali (Hoffmann) Pfefferman to deal with Maura’s death. She also revealed plans to take “Transparent” to Broadway in the form of a stage musical.