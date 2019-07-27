×

Amazon Drops ‘Transparent,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ Teasers

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Amazon

Amazon dropped a cluster of teasers during its Television Critics Association press tour, including a preview clip for the musical feature finale which will close out “Transparent.”

Showrunner Jill Soloway said that turning the show’s curtain call into a feature-length musical felt like a “chance to heal” after the fallout from the Jeffrey Tambor scandal.

The studio also dropped a teaser for the second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which will see John Krasinski return as the titular CIA officer. In season 2, Ryan investigates a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. His discoveries threaten to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy which leads him on a global mission spanning the United States, the U.K. and Russia.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne were on hand to unveil the official teaser for their upcoming fantasy series “Carnival Row.” The series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man, and the duo discussed the show’s immigrant themes and sexual content.

Finally, Anne Hathaway took to the stage to show a teaser from her forthcoming Amazon anthology series “Modern Love,” in which she plays a woman with bipolar disorder. The series is inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name.

