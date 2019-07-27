×

'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway on Musical Finale: 'This Was Our Chance to Heal'

Jill Soloway attends the Amazon Visionary Voices panel at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif2019 Winter TCA - Amazon, Pasadena, USA - 13 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Transparent” creator Jill Soloway addressed how the show’s upcoming musical finale allowed the team behind the show to move beyond the scandal that saw series star Jeffrey Tambor exit the series.

“When people talk about musicals, when people turn to song instead of conversation, its because there are certain things that can’t be said with words,” Soloway said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday.

“As storytellers and as artists, this was our chance to heal together,” they continued. “Every time we got together…we were just trying to find our way back to that holy belief that what we were doing mattered…We had to find our way back to joy and the musical allowed us to do that.”

In the musical finale of the Emmy-winning series, which is dubbed the “Musicale Finale,” when the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

Created by Jill Soloway, with original music by Faith Soloway, the finale features returning cast including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, Trace Lysette, as well as a number of fan favorite characters. The series is executive produced by Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, Andrea Sperling, and Joe Lewis.

The “Transparent Musicale Finale” debuts Sept. 27 on Amazon

