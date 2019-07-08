×

Tracy Oliver Sets Amazon Comedy Series With Amy Poehler Producing

Tracy Oliver
CREDIT: Elisabeth Caren

Tracy Oliver has set up her second TV series.

The “Girls Trip” scribe has landed a ten episode order at Amazon for a half-hour single-cam comedy series following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Oliver is the creator, writer, and executive producer, with Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, and Kim Lessing also executive producing. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

“This series is a dream project for me,” Oliver said. “I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios, and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning. I can’t wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship.”

Oliver is also the creator, showrunner, and director behind a series adaptation of “The First Wives Club,” which is now set up at the BET streaming service. The project had previously been in the works at TV Land before moving to Paramount Network. It then moved to BET back in November before it was announced as one of the shows to launch the new streaming service, BET Plus.

“We are huge fans of Tracy and have long admired her work,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “She’s an incredibly talented writer and producer, and we’re thrilled to work with her on a project that reflects the kind of inclusive, joyful creative content we want to be involved with at Amazon Studios, and that our Amazon Prime Video customers want to see. We’re also so excited to be in business with Amy and Paper Kite. Jen Salke and I have known Amy for many years, and we’re so pleased to have the opportunity to work with her again.”

In addition to her work on “Girls Trip,” Oliver also wrote the feature “The Sun is Also a Star.” She is writing and directing “Survive the Night,” a music-themed horror thriller for Warner Bros. and Pharrell Williams, and Rapper’s Delight for producer Stephanie Allain and Paula Wagner.

Poehler and Paper Kite currently produce the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll.” Their upcoming projects include the Adult Swim series “Three Busy Debras,” the Fox animated comedy “Duncanville,” and the feature “Moxie.” Poehler is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloan Offer.

    Tracy Oliver has set up her second TV series. The "Girls Trip" scribe has landed a ten episode order at Amazon for a half-hour single-cam comedy series following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams. Oliver is the

