TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan to Host The ESPYs

In today’s roundup, Tracy Morgan will host the ESPYs and Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for “Carnival Row.”

DATES

Amazon has announced that the fantasy drama series “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will premiere August 30.

The series is described as being set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man.

The CW has added a new anthology series, “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” to its summer schedule and set the premiere dates for the rest of its slate.

Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, the new show consists of contemporary tales of horror and haunting which tap into viewers’ primal fears. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will premiere August 8, followed by an original episode of “The Outpost.” The network has set “Bulletproof” and “Supernatural” for July 28, “Penn & Tell: Fool Us,” “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and “I Ship It” for August 19, “Pandora” and “The 100” for July 9, “Mysteries Decoded” for August 13, “Hypnotize” for August 7, and “Red Bull Peaking” for September 13.

AWARD SHOWS

Tracy Morgan has been announced as the host of the 2019 ESPYs, airing July 10 on ABC. He will be joined by celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements.

“I am very excited to be hosting ‘The ESPYS,’” said Morgan. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon is bringing the U.K/ game show “The Crystal Maze” to the U.S. for an all-new version. The show is a competitive challenge featuring a family team who must utilize physical and mental skills to successfully navigate an elaborate labyrinth of four giant and immersive themed zones.

DEVELOPMENT

Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44 will produce a limited series based on Eliza Griswold’s Pulitzer prize-winning “Amity and Properity: One Family and the Fracturing of America,” an expose on fracking’s impact on a rural Pennsylvania town and how one lifelong resident brought the story into the national spotlight.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Family Networks has announced that Danielle Mullin has been promoted from vice president, consumer marketing to senior vice president, marketing. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Mullin reports to Bill Abbott, the network’s president & CEO.

Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, has announced today that Dirk Hoogstra will join the company as EVP of development. He will be based in Half Yard’s New York office.

Ratings

The two-hour finale of Univision‘s talent show “Pequenos Gigantes” was watched by an average of 1.9 million total viewers on Sunday night, including 673,000 in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic and 266,000 in 18-34.