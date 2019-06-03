×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan to Host The ESPYs

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Last O.G.' TV show premiere
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Tracy Morgan will host the ESPYs and Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for “Carnival Row.” 

DATES

Amazon has announced that the fantasy drama series  “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will premiere August 30.

The series is described as being set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man.

The CW has added a new anthology series, “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” to its summer schedule and set the premiere dates for the rest of its slate.

Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, the new show consists of contemporary tales of horror and haunting which tap into viewers’ primal fears. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will premiere August 8, followed by an original episode of “The Outpost.” The network has set “Bulletproof” and “Supernatural” for July 28, “Penn & Tell: Fool Us,” “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and “I Ship It” for August 19, “Pandora” and “The 100” for July 9, “Mysteries Decoded” for August 13, “Hypnotize” for August 7, and “Red Bull Peaking” for September 13. 

AWARD SHOWS

Related

Tracy Morgan has been announced as the host of the 2019 ESPYs, airing July 10 on ABC. He will be joined by celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements. 

“I am very excited to be hosting ‘The ESPYS,’” said Morgan. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon is bringing the U.K/ game show “The Crystal Maze” to the U.S. for an all-new version. The show is a competitive challenge featuring a family team who must utilize physical and mental skills to successfully navigate an elaborate labyrinth of four giant and immersive themed zones.

DEVELOPMENT

Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44 will produce a limited series based on Eliza Griswold’s Pulitzer prize-winning “Amity and Properity: One Family and the Fracturing of America,” an expose on fracking’s impact on a rural Pennsylvania town and how one lifelong resident brought the story into the national spotlight.

EXECUTIVE NEWS 

Crown Media Family Networks has announced that Danielle Mullin has been promoted from vice president, consumer marketing to senior vice president, marketing. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Mullin reports to Bill Abbott, the network’s president & CEO.

Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, has announced today that Dirk Hoogstra will join the company as EVP of development. He will be based in Half Yard’s New York office.

Ratings

The two-hour finale of Univision‘s talent show “Pequenos Gigantes” was watched by an average of 1.9 million total viewers on Sunday night, including 673,000 in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic and 266,000 in 18-34.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • David Arnold

    Composer David Arnold: From 'Good Omens' to Another Bond Film?

    Could David Arnold return as composer to the James Bond series? It was the obvious question to pose while he was talking about Amazon’s new “Good Omens” miniseries, for which he has composed the elaborate score. “It’s a no-news situation,” Arnold told Variety about 007. “I’ve heard nothing. But my pencil is always sharpened for [...]

  • HRTS The Network Chiefs

    'I'd Forgot How Dumb It Was': Network Chiefs Talk Pilot Season, Programming

    ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke hinted at a “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise and Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn expressed a desire to shake up the traditional pilot season cycle at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Monday. Moderated by Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton and fronted by [...]

  • Season Three of THE HANDMAIDÕS TALE

    What's Coming to Hulu in June 2019

    If you’re not already, Hulu should get you in the summer mood with its June releases. Go to summer camp with the slasher flick “Friday the 13th” — and seven sequels. Listen to the breezy tune “Stuck in the Middle With You” from “Reservoir Dogs.” Compare thee to a summer’s day with “Shakespeare in Love” [...]

  • 'The Last O.G.' TV show premiere

    TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan to Host The ESPYs

    In today’s roundup, Tracy Morgan will host the ESPYs and Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for “Carnival Row.”  DATES Amazon has announced that the fantasy drama series  “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will premiere August 30. The series is described as being set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological [...]

  • Big Bang Theory

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of May 13: ‘Big Bang Theory' Finale Hits 24 Million Viewers

    The grand finale of “The Big Bang Theory” saw an even greater ratings explosion in delayed viewing. Having registered a stellar 3.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic in Live+Same Day, the finale grew by 56% to finish with a round 5.0 rating in Live+7. For comparison, “Big Bang” averaged a 3.8 in Live+7 throughout [...]

  • Black-Mirror-Season-5-Miley-Cyrus

    What's Coming to Netflix in June 2019

    It’s June — meaning school’s out and summer is in full force. What better way to celebrate than to binge some of Netflix’s new releases? Yell “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” out your window as you watch “Network.” Be wary of modern technology as you consume the new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad