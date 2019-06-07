Traci Saulsberry Upped to SVP of Entertainment Publicity at NBC

Traci Saulsberry, the vice president of publicity at NBC, has been promoted to senior vice president of the department.

In her new role Saulsberry will continue to lead the unscripted publicity team and report to Chip Sullivan, EVP of Communications. She currently oversees publicity for many of the network’s biggest unscripted brands including “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “America Ninja Warrior,” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.” Saulsberry is also in charge of the programming coming out of Universal TV’s alternative studio, which encompasses shows such as “World of Dance,” “Songland” and “Making It.”

“Traci is an invaluable member of our organization whose innovative approach has put a bright spotlight on our alternative programming,” Sullivan said. “She is one of the true leaders of this department and we are fortunate to have her amazing skill set leveraged across the network and studio.”

Her responsibilities at NBC include oversight of awards campaigns for alternative programming, and she also supervises press campaigns and the day-of-press production for several awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Billboard Music Awards and Emmys.

Saulsberry’s began her career at NBC as a press coordinator in the publicity department, before moving between Style Network and USA Network, spearheading publicity efforts at both. Prior to working in the alternative publicity department at NBC, Saulsberry served as the director of programming and affiliate publicity for the network, where she oversaw public relations efforts for NBC’s 230-plus affiliate stations.