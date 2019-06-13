×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Daria’ Spinoff Series at MTV

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tracee Ellis RossVariety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to play a prominent role, both as a star and executive producer, in MTV’s upcoming adult animated series “Jodie.”

The series is a reimagining of the classic animated show “Daria,” and is described as a satire of the post college workplace and personal adventures of Gen Z. “Daria” was itself inspired by MTV’s “Beavis and Butthead,” based on the widespread appeal of the Daria Morgendorffer character whose wry wisdom was beyond her high school years.

The new series will center around Daria’s good friend Jodie Landon (Ellis Ross), an African American character from the original series. Viewers will follow her as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech. Other former students from Lawndale High School will also appear.

MTV originally announced the new series would be a re-imagination of the “Daria” series which would feature the titular character. However, the network is now seeking to expand the franchise even further, revealing that “Jodie” will be the first in a series of spinoffs from the adult animated show which ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.

Related

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie’s character. Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me,” said Ellis Ross. ” We will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny….‘Jodie’ will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years that will star a black woman. It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

The series hails from creator and head writer Grace Nkenge Edwards, known for her work on HBO’s “Insecure, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

“Given the passion for these characters, there was only one person who could build upon the legacy to reimagine Jodie for a whole new generation, and that person is Tracee Ellis Ross,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy. “This marks another exciting step forward for MTV Studios as we build out a wide new slate based on the rich characters from the history in MTV Animation.”

MTV’s Trevor Rose, Morgana Rosenberg and Amy Doyle will executive produce.

Ellis Ross recently spoke with Variety about stepping into a directorial role on “Black-ish.” She will also narrate and serve as an executive producer on the spinoff series “Mixed-ish,” which is set to debut as part of ABC’s 2019-2020 lineup.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More TV

  • Tracee Ellis RossVariety Portrait Studio, Beautycon

    Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in, Executive Produce 'Daria' Spinoff Series at MTV

    Tracee Ellis Ross is set to play a prominent role, both as a star and executive producer, in MTV’s upcoming adult animated series “Jodie.” The series is a reimagining of the classic animated show “Daria,” and is described as a satire of the post college workplace and personal adventures of Gen Z. “Daria” was itself inspired [...]

  • MTV The Challenge

    How Reality TV Handles Therapy Needs for Contestants

    Salacious behavior, twists that push the human psyche to the extreme, and pressure-cooker production schedules are just some situations for which reality-show contestants may be signing on. Add in the increasing role of social media and audience tendencies to see contestants as characters, and providing proper mental-health support becomes more important than ever. Before Melissa [...]

  • Steve Price Ellie Goulding our Planet

    Emmys 2019: How New Music Category Puts Docus on Equal Footing With Fictional Fare

    For years, music in documentary and nonfiction programming competed alongside the music for fictional narratives, but this year, music composition for a documentary series or special is getting its own category — the Emmys’ seventh music category overall. It is a change that couldn’t have come soon enough for many veterans in the space. “So [...]

  • Elizabeth-Lederer

    Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Resigns From Columbia Law School

    Elizabeth Lederer, one of the prosecutors in the conviction of the Central Park Five, has resigned as a professor at the Columbia Law School. The move comes on the heels of a student protest from the Black Law Students Association at Columbia, which released a statement to the school calling for Lederer to be fired [...]

  • Lip Sync Battle Live PD

    A&E, ID, Paramount Network Execs on Recipes for Unscripted Success

    In this time of record volume of content competing for audience attention, there’s more than one way to define a series’s success, especially when it comes to structured and unstructured reality shows that don’t follow as strict a format as reality competitions, nor as specific storytelling arcs as scripted programs. “The DNA and ingredients in [...]

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe Joins ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special at Netflix

    Daniel Radcliffe is entering the world of Kimmy Schmidt. The “Harry Potter” actor will star in the upcoming “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” interactive special at Netflix, set to debut in 2020. The special will see Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet across three states. As with Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” movie and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad