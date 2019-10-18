×
Amazon Orders ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’ Soccer Doc Series

CREDIT: James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

Amazon has greenlit a new “All or Nothing” sports documentary series, this time following London-based soccer team Tottenham Hotspur.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” will follow a year in the life of the team, charting the ongoing 2019-20 season. The squad made it to the final of the European Champions League last year, losing to Liverpool. It has endured a tough start to the current season and currently is in ninth place in the Premier League.

Amazon tracked English soccer club Manchester City in an earlier “All or Nothing” series, and has also had a Leeds United documentary. The new show will be an Amazon original and will launch on its streaming platform around the world. The cameras will follow the team, often referred to as the Spurs, inside their training facilities, their new epic 62,000-seater stadium in North London, and away from the field.

Spurs’ head of business development Aidan Mullally said: “We are looking forward to bringing our supporters and viewers around the world closer to the club than ever before and sharing our story through Amazon’s world-class platform as we embark on our first full season at our new stadium in our home of Tottenham.”

Georgia Brown, director of European originals for Amazon Studios, added: “We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to again experience the highs and lows of a world-class team in the greatest football league on Earth.”

72 Films will make the series. It will be executive produced by Mark Raphael and BAFTA winner John Douglas. Anthony Philipson will direct and Clare Cameron produce.

  • Amazon Orders ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham

