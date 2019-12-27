Top Rated Shows of 2019: Super Bowl LIII, ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Dominate

CBS is sure going to miss “The Big Bang Theory.” The long-running sitcom, which ended in May after 12 seasons, was a ratings bazinga for the Eye network up until the very end. And in fitting with its popularity, the comedy’s May 16 finale, “The Change Constant”/”The Stockhom Syndrome,” was the highest-rated telecast of a scripted series on linear TV in 2019 — averaging nearly 25 million viewers. ” It was also the top-rated scripted broadcast telecast (and No. 1 comedy airing) of the year with adults 18-49, averaging a 5.0 rating.
“The Big Bang Theory” ultimately landed 13 of the top 100 most-watched telecasts of the year, while spin-off “Young Sheldon” grabbed another 12 slots.
But it was ultimately another broadcast that cemented CBS’ status as the most-watched linear network of the year in total viewers: Super Bowl LIII. No surprise, the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and eventual winner New England Patriots was the top telecast of the year, averaging 98.8 million viewers.
The game also provided a huge lead-in for CBS’ “World’s Best,” which received the plum post-Super Bowl slot this year, and averaged 23.5 million viewers in that premiere. The Eye was so high on the show that it got that tremendous placement — but it ultimately became a rare misstep for the otherwise on-fire James Corden. Reviews for “World’s Best” were dour, and once it moved to a regular timeslot, “World’s Best” fizzled out. The show’s finale averaged 3.6 million viewers, and was canceled.
Overall, football still dominates primetime viewing: The NFL and college football (via its championship game) took six of the top 10 slots among viewers, and 20 of the top 50.
Meanwhile, the Academy Awards reclaimed its position as the most-watched entertainment program of the year (at 30.5 million viewers), reclaiming that title after having been beat out last year by the post-Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us.”
Besides “World’s Best,” just one another new series landed a slot on the year’s top telecasts ranker: Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”
As for the adults 18-49 telecast ranker, it was HBO’s departing “Game of Thrones” that dominated. The show’s April 28 episode, “The Long Night,” was the top-rated regular scripted series telecast this year, with a 6.8 rating. All six episodes of the show’s final season made the lists of most-watched shows among total viewers and adults 18-49.
CBS dominated the total viewers list, even though it doesn’t air NFL football in primetime. Beyond special events like the Super Bowl, Grammys and NCAA Final Four, the Eye network benefited from “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “NCIS” — leading to 57 slots on the end-of-year list of top telecasts. NBC was next, with 15, followed by Fox (13), HBO (6), ABC (5) and ESPN (4).
Here’s our ratings roundup of the year’s most-watched telecasts (in Live+7 ratings), according to broadcast and cable measurements.
[For historical record, here are previous year-end telecast rankers: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.]
MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2019 (TOTAL VIEWERS)
|Rank
|PROGRAM (NETWORK)
|VIEWERS (000)
|DATE AIRED
|1.
|SUPER BOWL LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (CBS)
|98,820
|2/3/2019
|2.
|AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Patriots vs. Chiefs (CBS)
|54,399
|1/20/2019
|3.
|NFL PLAYOFFS: Rams vs. Cowboys (Fox)
|33,651
|1/12/2019
|4.
|ACADEMY AWARDS (ABC)
|30,541
|2/24/2019
|5.
|NFL PLAYOFFS: Cowboys vs. Seahawks (Fox)
|29,690
|1/5/2019
|6.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Clemson vs. Alabama (ESPN)
|24,945
|1/7/2019
|7.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Change Constant”/The Stockholm Syndrome” (Series Finale) (CBS)
|24,755
|5/16/2019
|8.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Saints vs. Cowboys (NBC)
|24,373
|9/29/2019
|9.
|WORLD’S BEST (Post-Super Bowl) (CBS)
|23,544
|2/3/2019
|10.
|WORLD SERIES GAME 7: Nationals vs. Astros (Fox)
|23,309
|10/30/2019
|11.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Vikings vs. Cowboys (NBC)
|23,261
|11/10/2019
|12.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Steelers (NBC)
|22,500
|9/8/2019
|13.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Bears (NBC)
|22,386
|9/5/2019
|14.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Ravens vs. Patriots (NBC)
|22,335
|11/3/2019
|15.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Eagles (NBC)
|21,722
|10/20/2019
|16.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ers vs. Packers (NBC)
|21,083
|11/24/2019
|17.
|GRAMMY AWARDS (CBS)
|21,024
|2/10/2019
|18.
|NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Virginia vs. Texas Tech (CBS)
|19,864
|4/8/2019
|19.
|GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS (NBC)
|19,212
|1/6/2019
|20.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Donation Oscillation” (CBS)
|18,853
|2/7/2019
|21.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Browns (NBC)
|18,790
|9/22/2019
|22.
|NBA FINALS GAME 6: Raptors vs. Warriors (ABC)
|18,699
|6/13/2019
|23.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Chiefs (NBC)
|18,617
|10/27/2019
|24.
|NBA FINALS GAME 5: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|18,578
|6/10/2019
|25.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Colts vs. Chiefs (NBC)
|18,353
|10/6/2019
|26.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The D&D Vortex” (CBS)
|18,234
|2/21/2019
|27.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Meteorite Manifestation” (CBS)
|18,180
|1/31/2019
|28.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Eagles vs. Packers (Fox/NFL)
|18,117
|9/26/2019
|29.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Propagation Proposition” (CBS)
|18,012
|1/10/2019
|30.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Falcons vs. Eagles (NBC)
|17,874
|9/15/2019
|31.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Confirmation Polarization” (CBS)
|17,781
|1/17/2019
|32.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Conference Valuation” (CBS)
|17,613
|3/7/2019
|33.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast” (CBS)
|17,594
|5/16/2019
|34.
|NCIS, “She” (CBS)
|17,562
|2/12/2019
|35.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Maternal Conclusion” (CBS)
|17,504
|5/9/2019
|36.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Paintball Scattering” (CBS)
|17,209
|1/3/2019
|37.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Bears (NBC)
|16,996
|11/17/2019
|38.
|NCIS, “Out of the Darkness” (CBS)
|16,946
|9/24/2019
|39.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Plagiarism Schism” (CBS)
|16,918
|5/2/2019
|40.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. 49ers (ESPN)
|16,885
|11/11/2019
|41.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Laureate Accumulation” (CBS)
|16,669
|4/4/2019
|42.
|WORLD SERIES GAME 6: Nationals vs. Astros (Fox)
|16,583
|10/29/2019
|43.
|NCIS, “Into the Light” (CBS)
|16,548
|10/1/2019
|44.
|NCIS, “Once Upon a Tim” (CBS)
|16,498
|2/19/2019
|45.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Giants (Fox/NFL)
|16,497
|10/10/2019
|46.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Decision Reverberation” (CBS)
|16,452
|4/25/2019
|47.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Long Night” (HBO)
|16,124
|4/28/2019
|48.
|NCAA BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR: Texas Tech vs. Michigan State (CBS)
|16,045
|4/6/2019
|49.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Bells” (HBO)
|16,029
|5/12/2019
|50.
|NCIS, “The Last Link” (CBS)
|15,987
|1/15/2019
|51.
|NCIS, “Bears and Cubs” (CBS)
|15,983
|3/12/2019
|52.
|NCIS, “Daughters” (CBS)
|15,872
|+10%
|53.
|NCIS, “Toil and Trouble” (CBS)
|15,857
|1/8/2019
|54.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)
|15,845
|5/19/2019
|55.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Inspiration Deprivation” (CBS)
|15,844
|4/18/2019
|56.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Math Emergency and Perky Palms” (CBS)
|15,788
|2/7/2019
|57.
|NCIS, “Silent Service” (CBS)
|15,767
|3/26/2019
|58.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Browns vs. Steelers (Fox/NFL Network)
|15,699
|11/14/2019
|59.
|NCIS, “Hail & Farewell” (CBS)
|15,641
|4/16/2019
|60.
|NCIS, “Mona Lisa” (CBS)
|15,598
|4/2/2019
|61.
|NCIS. “Crossing the Line” (CBS)
|15,560
|2/26/2019
|62.
|NCIS, “Lost Time” (CBS)
|15,449
|5/14/2019
|63.
|NCIS, “Judge, Jury…” (CBS)
|15,438
|4/30/2019
|64.
|NCIS, “… and Executioner”
|15,412
|5/7/2019
|65.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary” (CBS)
|15,354
|3/7/2019
|66.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Tummy Ache and a Whale of a Metaphor” (CBS)
|15,328
|1/10/2019
|67.
|NCIS, “Going Mobile” (CBS)
|15,261
|10/8/2019
|68.
|NCIS, “Perennial” (CBS)
|15,208
|4/9/2019
|69.
|NCIS, “No Vacancy” (CBS)
|15,167
|11/12/2019
|70.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)
|15,159
|5/5/2019
|71.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Nuclear Reactor and a Boy Called Lovey” (CBS)
|15,088
|1/17/2019
|72.
|NCIS, “Wide Awake” (CBS)
|15,067
|10/22/2019
|73.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Steelers vs. Chargers (NBC)
|15,046
|10/13/2019
|74.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Loaf of Bread and a Grand Old Flag” (CBS)
|14,873
|2/21/2019
|75.
|GAME OF THRONES, “Winterfell” (HBO)
|14,838
|4/14/2019
|76.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Giants (ESPN)
|14,820
|11/4/2019
|77.
|NCIS, “IRL” (CBS)
|14,789
|11/26/2019
|78.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “David, Goliath and a Yoo-Hoo From the Back” (CBS)
|14,778
|1/31/2019
|79.
|NCIS, “Institutionalized” (CBS)
|14,690
|11/5/2019
|80.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. Rams (Fox/NFL Network)
|14,647
|10/3/2019
|81.
|NCIS, “Musical Chairs” (CBS)
|14,635
|11/19/2019
|82.
|NCIS, “Someone Else’s Shoes” (CBS)
|14,512
|10/15/2019
|83.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Race of Superhumans and a Letter to Alf” (CBS)
|14,471
|1/3/2019
|84.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ers vs. Cardinals (Fox/NFL Network)
|14,449
|10/31/2019
|85.
|OSCARS RED CARPET PREVIEW SHOW (ABC)
|14,351
|2/24/2019
|86.
|THE MASKED SINGER, “Road to the Finals” (Fox)
|14,215
|2/27/2019
|87.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chiefs vs. Broncos (Fox/NFL Network)
|14,134
|10/17/2019
|88.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Lions (ESPN)
|14,106
|10/14/2019
|89.
|NBA FINALS GAME 2: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|14,050
|6/2/2019
|90.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Proposal and a Popsicle Stick Cross” (CBS)
|14,027
|5/2/2019
|91.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Political Campaign and a Candy Land Cheater” (CBS)
|13,975
|4/25/2019
|92.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Raiders vs. Chargers (Fox/NFL Network)
|13,974
|11/7/2019
|93.
|GAME OF THRONES, “A Night of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)
|13,891
|4/21/2019
|94.
|A BIG BANG THEORY FAREWELL (Special) (CBS)
|13,884
|5/16/2019
|95.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Vikings vs. Redskins (Fox/NFL Network)
|13,877
|10/24/2019
|96.
|NCAA BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR (Post-Game) (CBS)
|13,869
|4/6/2019
|97.
|BLUE BLOODS, “Ripple Effect” (CBS)
|13,810
|2/1/2019
|98.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow” (CBS)
|13,790
|4/4/2019
|99.
|THIS IS US, “Songbird Road: Part 1” (NBC)
|13,732
|1/22/2019
|100.
|YOUNG SHELDON, “A Broken Heart and a Crock Monster” (CBS)
|13,728
|5/9/2019
|Source: Nielsen, 1/1/19 – 11/27/19 L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P).
THE 50 TOP-RATED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2019 (ADULTS 18-49)
|Rank
|PROGRAM (NETWORK)
|RATING (18-49)
|DATE AIRED
|1.
|SUPER BOWL LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (CBS)
|31.23
|2/3/2019
|2.
|AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Patriots vs. Chiefs (CBS)
|16.42
|1/20/2019
|3.
|NFL PLAYOFFS: Rams vs. Cowboys (Fox)
|10.43
|1/12/2019
|4.
|NFL PLAYOFFS: Cowboys vs. Seahawks (Fox)
|8.97
|1/5/2019
|5.
|ACADEMY AWARDS (ABC)
|7.89
|2/24/2019
|6.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Clemson vs. Alabama (ESPN)
|7.87
|1/7/2019
|7.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Saints vs. Cowboys (NBC)
|7.86
|9/29/2019
|8.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Steelers (NBC)
|7.56
|9/8/2019
|9.
|WORLD’S BEST (Post-Super Bowl) (CBS)
|7.30
|2/3/2019
|10.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Bears (NBC)
|7.15
|9/5/2019
|11.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Long Night” (HBO)
|6.80
|4/28/2019
|12.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Vikings vs. Cowboys (NBC)
|6.79
|11/10/2019
|13.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Ravens vs. Patriots (NBC)
|6.78
|11/3/2019
|14.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Bells” (HBO)
|6.76
|5/12/2019
|15.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Eagles (NBC)
|6.71
|10/20/2019
|16.
|NBA FINALS GAME 5: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|6.68
|6/10/2019
|17.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)
|6.58
|5/19/2019
|18.
|NBA FINALS GAME 6: Raptors vs. Warriors (ABC)
|6.55
|6/13/2019
|19.
|GAME OF THRONES, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)
|6.33
|5/5/2019
|20.
|WORLD SERIES GAME 7: Nationals vs. Astros (Fox)
|6.22
|10/30/2019
|21.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Browns (NBC)
|6.20
|9/22/2019
|22.
|GAME OF THRONES, “Winterfell” (HBO)
|6.18
|4/14/2019
|23.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ers vs. Packers (NBC)
|5.97
|11/24/2019
|24.
|GRAMMY AWARDS (CBS)
|5.90
|2/10/2019
|25.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Falcons vs. Eagles (NBC)
|5.88
|9/15/2019
|26.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Eagles vs. Packers (Fox/NFL)
|5.81
|9/26/2019
|27.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Chiefs (NBC)
|5.78
|10/27/2019
|28.
|GAME OF THRONES, “A Night of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)
|5.73
|4/21/2019
|29.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Colts vs. Chiefs (NBC)
|5.63
|10/6/2019
|30.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. 49ers (ESPN)
|5.51
|11/11/2019
|31.
|GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS (NBC)
|5.40
|1/6/2019
|32.
|NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Virginia vs. Texas Tech (CBS)
|5.38
|4/8/2019
|33.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Bears (NBC)
|5.18
|11/17/2019
|34.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Giants (Fox/NFL)
|5.06
|10/10/2019
|35.
|THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Change Constant”/The Stockholm Syndrome” (Series Finale) (CBS)
|5.04
|5/16/2019
|36.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Giants (ESPN)
|4.93
|11/4/2019
|37.
|NBA FINALS GAME 1: Raptors vs. Warriors (ABC)
|4.86
|5/30/2019
|38.
|NBA FINALS GAME 2: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|4.83
|6/2/2019
|39.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Lions (ESPN)
|4.79
|10/14/2019
|40.
|NBA FINALS GAME 3: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|4.72
|6/5/2019
|41.
|NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Steelers vs. Chargers (NBC)
|4.63
|10/13/2019
|42.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Browns vs. Steelers (Fox/NFL Network)
|4.56
|11/14/2019
|43.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. Rams (Fox/NFL Network)
|4.55
|10/3/2019
|44.
|THE MASKED SINGER, “Road to the Finals” (Fox)
|4.50
|2/27/2019
|45.
|NBA FINALS GAME 4: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC)
|4.44
|6/7/2019
|46.
|NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chiefs vs. Broncos (Fox/NFL Network)
|4.38
|10/17/2019
|47.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Browns vs. Jets (ESPN)
|4.36
|9/16/2019
|48.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chiefs vs. Chargers (ESPN)
|4.32
|11/18/2019
|49.
|NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Browns vs. 49ers (ESPN)
|4.19
|10/7/2019
|50.
|THE MASKED SINGER, “Mask On Face Off” (Series Premiere) (Fox)
|4.17
|1/2/2019
|Source: Nielsen, 1/1/19 – 11/27/19 L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P).