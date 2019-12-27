Top Rated Shows of 2019: Super Bowl LIII, ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Dominate

CBS is sure going to miss “The Big Bang Theory.” The long-running sitcom, which ended in May after 12 seasons, was a ratings bazinga for the Eye network up until the very end. And in fitting with its popularity, the comedy’s May 16 finale, “The Change Constant”/”The Stockhom Syndrome,” was the highest-rated telecast of a scripted series on linear TV in 2019 — averaging nearly 25 million viewers. ” It was also the top-rated scripted broadcast telecast (and No. 1 comedy airing) of the year with adults 18-49, averaging a 5.0 rating.

“The Big Bang Theory” ultimately landed 13 of the top 100 most-watched telecasts of the year, while spin-off “Young Sheldon” grabbed another 12 slots.

But it was ultimately another broadcast that cemented CBS’ status as the most-watched linear network of the year in total viewers: Super Bowl LIII. No surprise, the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and eventual winner New England Patriots was the top telecast of the year, averaging 98.8 million viewers.

The game also provided a huge lead-in for CBS’ “World’s Best,” which received the plum post-Super Bowl slot this year, and averaged 23.5 million viewers in that premiere. The Eye was so high on the show that it got that tremendous placement — but it ultimately became a rare misstep for the otherwise on-fire James Corden. Reviews for “World’s Best” were dour, and once it moved to a regular timeslot, “World’s Best” fizzled out. The show’s finale averaged 3.6 million viewers, and was canceled.

Overall, football still dominates primetime viewing: The NFL and college football (via its championship game) took six of the top 10 slots among viewers, and 20 of the top 50.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards reclaimed its position as the most-watched entertainment program of the year (at 30.5 million viewers), reclaiming that title after having been beat out last year by the post-Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us.”

Besides “World’s Best,” just one another new series landed a slot on the year’s top telecasts ranker: Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

As for the adults 18-49 telecast ranker, it was HBO’s departing “Game of Thrones” that dominated. The show’s April 28 episode, “The Long Night,” was the top-rated regular scripted series telecast this year, with a 6.8 rating. All six episodes of the show’s final season made the lists of most-watched shows among total viewers and adults 18-49.

CBS dominated the total viewers list, even though it doesn’t air NFL football in primetime. Beyond special events like the Super Bowl, Grammys and NCAA Final Four, the Eye network benefited from “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “NCIS” — leading to 57 slots on the end-of-year list of top telecasts. NBC was next, with 15, followed by Fox (13), HBO (6), ABC (5) and ESPN (4).

Here’s our ratings roundup of the year’s most-watched telecasts (in Live+7 ratings), according to broadcast and cable measurements.

MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2019 (TOTAL VIEWERS)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) VIEWERS (000) DATE AIRED 1. SUPER BOWL LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (CBS) 98,820 2/3/2019 2. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Patriots vs. Chiefs (CBS) 54,399 1/20/2019 3. NFL PLAYOFFS: Rams vs. Cowboys (Fox) 33,651 1/12/2019 4. ACADEMY AWARDS (ABC) 30,541 2/24/2019 5. NFL PLAYOFFS: Cowboys vs. Seahawks (Fox) 29,690 1/5/2019 6. COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Clemson vs. Alabama (ESPN) 24,945 1/7/2019 7. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Change Constant”/The Stockholm Syndrome” (Series Finale) (CBS) 24,755 5/16/2019 8. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Saints vs. Cowboys (NBC) 24,373 9/29/2019 9. WORLD’S BEST (Post-Super Bowl) (CBS) 23,544 2/3/2019 10. WORLD SERIES GAME 7: Nationals vs. Astros (Fox) 23,309 10/30/2019 11. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Vikings vs. Cowboys (NBC) 23,261 11/10/2019 12. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Steelers (NBC) 22,500 9/8/2019 13. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Bears (NBC) 22,386 9/5/2019 14. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Ravens vs. Patriots (NBC) 22,335 11/3/2019 15. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Eagles (NBC) 21,722 10/20/2019 16. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ers vs. Packers (NBC) 21,083 11/24/2019 17. GRAMMY AWARDS (CBS) 21,024 2/10/2019 18. NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Virginia vs. Texas Tech (CBS) 19,864 4/8/2019 19. GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS (NBC) 19,212 1/6/2019 20. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Donation Oscillation” (CBS) 18,853 2/7/2019 21. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Browns (NBC) 18,790 9/22/2019 22. NBA FINALS GAME 6: Raptors vs. Warriors (ABC) 18,699 6/13/2019 23. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Chiefs (NBC) 18,617 10/27/2019 24. NBA FINALS GAME 5: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC) 18,578 6/10/2019 25. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Colts vs. Chiefs (NBC) 18,353 10/6/2019 26. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The D&D Vortex” (CBS) 18,234 2/21/2019 27. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Meteorite Manifestation” (CBS) 18,180 1/31/2019 28. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Eagles vs. Packers (Fox/NFL) 18,117 9/26/2019 29. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Propagation Proposition” (CBS) 18,012 1/10/2019 30. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Falcons vs. Eagles (NBC) 17,874 9/15/2019 31. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Confirmation Polarization” (CBS) 17,781 1/17/2019 32. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Conference Valuation” (CBS) 17,613 3/7/2019 33. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast” (CBS) 17,594 5/16/2019 34. NCIS, “She” (CBS) 17,562 2/12/2019 35. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Maternal Conclusion” (CBS) 17,504 5/9/2019 36. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Paintball Scattering” (CBS) 17,209 1/3/2019 37. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Rams vs. Bears (NBC) 16,996 11/17/2019 38. NCIS, “Out of the Darkness” (CBS) 16,946 9/24/2019 39. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Plagiarism Schism” (CBS) 16,918 5/2/2019 40. NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. 49ers (ESPN) 16,885 11/11/2019 41. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Laureate Accumulation” (CBS) 16,669 4/4/2019 42. WORLD SERIES GAME 6: Nationals vs. Astros (Fox) 16,583 10/29/2019 43. NCIS, “Into the Light” (CBS) 16,548 10/1/2019 44. NCIS, “Once Upon a Tim” (CBS) 16,498 2/19/2019 45. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Patriots vs. Giants (Fox/NFL) 16,497 10/10/2019 46. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Decision Reverberation” (CBS) 16,452 4/25/2019 47. GAME OF THRONES, “The Long Night” (HBO) 16,124 4/28/2019 48. NCAA BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR: Texas Tech vs. Michigan State (CBS) 16,045 4/6/2019 49. GAME OF THRONES, “The Bells” (HBO) 16,029 5/12/2019 50. NCIS, “The Last Link” (CBS) 15,987 1/15/2019 51. NCIS, “Bears and Cubs” (CBS) 15,983 3/12/2019 52. NCIS, “Daughters” (CBS) 15,872 +10% 53. NCIS, “Toil and Trouble” (CBS) 15,857 1/8/2019 54. GAME OF THRONES, “The Iron Throne” (HBO) 15,845 5/19/2019 55. THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Inspiration Deprivation” (CBS) 15,844 4/18/2019 56. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Math Emergency and Perky Palms” (CBS) 15,788 2/7/2019 57. NCIS, “Silent Service” (CBS) 15,767 3/26/2019 58. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Browns vs. Steelers (Fox/NFL Network) 15,699 11/14/2019 59. NCIS, “Hail & Farewell” (CBS) 15,641 4/16/2019 60. NCIS, “Mona Lisa” (CBS) 15,598 4/2/2019 61. NCIS. “Crossing the Line” (CBS) 15,560 2/26/2019 62. NCIS, “Lost Time” (CBS) 15,449 5/14/2019 63. NCIS, “Judge, Jury…” (CBS) 15,438 4/30/2019 64. NCIS, “… and Executioner” 15,412 5/7/2019 65. YOUNG SHELDON, “Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary” (CBS) 15,354 3/7/2019 66. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Tummy Ache and a Whale of a Metaphor” (CBS) 15,328 1/10/2019 67. NCIS, “Going Mobile” (CBS) 15,261 10/8/2019 68. NCIS, “Perennial” (CBS) 15,208 4/9/2019 69. NCIS, “No Vacancy” (CBS) 15,167 11/12/2019 70. GAME OF THRONES, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO) 15,159 5/5/2019 71. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Nuclear Reactor and a Boy Called Lovey” (CBS) 15,088 1/17/2019 72. NCIS, “Wide Awake” (CBS) 15,067 10/22/2019 73. NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Steelers vs. Chargers (NBC) 15,046 10/13/2019 74. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Loaf of Bread and a Grand Old Flag” (CBS) 14,873 2/21/2019 75. GAME OF THRONES, “Winterfell” (HBO) 14,838 4/14/2019 76. NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cowboys vs. Giants (ESPN) 14,820 11/4/2019 77. NCIS, “IRL” (CBS) 14,789 11/26/2019 78. YOUNG SHELDON, “David, Goliath and a Yoo-Hoo From the Back” (CBS) 14,778 1/31/2019 79. NCIS, “Institutionalized” (CBS) 14,690 11/5/2019 80. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seahawks vs. Rams (Fox/NFL Network) 14,647 10/3/2019 81. NCIS, “Musical Chairs” (CBS) 14,635 11/19/2019 82. NCIS, “Someone Else’s Shoes” (CBS) 14,512 10/15/2019 83. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Race of Superhumans and a Letter to Alf” (CBS) 14,471 1/3/2019 84. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ers vs. Cardinals (Fox/NFL Network) 14,449 10/31/2019 85. OSCARS RED CARPET PREVIEW SHOW (ABC) 14,351 2/24/2019 86. THE MASKED SINGER, “Road to the Finals” (Fox) 14,215 2/27/2019 87. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Chiefs vs. Broncos (Fox/NFL Network) 14,134 10/17/2019 88. NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Packers vs. Lions (ESPN) 14,106 10/14/2019 89. NBA FINALS GAME 2: Warriors vs. Raptors (ABC) 14,050 6/2/2019 90. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Proposal and a Popsicle Stick Cross” (CBS) 14,027 5/2/2019 91. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Political Campaign and a Candy Land Cheater” (CBS) 13,975 4/25/2019 92. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Raiders vs. Chargers (Fox/NFL Network) 13,974 11/7/2019 93. GAME OF THRONES, “A Night of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO) 13,891 4/21/2019 94. A BIG BANG THEORY FAREWELL (Special) (CBS) 13,884 5/16/2019 95. NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Vikings vs. Redskins (Fox/NFL Network) 13,877 10/24/2019 96. NCAA BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR (Post-Game) (CBS) 13,869 4/6/2019 97. BLUE BLOODS, “Ripple Effect” (CBS) 13,810 2/1/2019 98. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow” (CBS) 13,790 4/4/2019 99. THIS IS US, “Songbird Road: Part 1” (NBC) 13,732 1/22/2019 100. YOUNG SHELDON, “A Broken Heart and a Crock Monster” (CBS) 13,728 5/9/2019 Source: Nielsen, 1/1/19 – 11/27/19 L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P).

THE 50 TOP-RATED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2019 (ADULTS 18-49)