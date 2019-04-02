×
Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

Drake
CREDIT: Ollie Millington/REX/Shutterstock

Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing.

The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

The trailer shows rivals fighting for control of London streets as a voiceover intones: “The olders are washed, the youngers fear nothing. And everyone wants to be a Top Boy.”

Netflix confirmed that Simbi Ajikawo, AKA British rapper Little Simz, and David Omoregie, AKA rapper Dave, have joined the gritty crime drama, which is set in and among the high-rise blocks of East London. “Top Boy” started out on Channel 4 in the U.K., and the first two seasons are available on Netflix. The new season stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, the actors in the original show.

The new installments pick up with Dushane (Walters) returning from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the local drug market. He teams up with Sully (Robinson), who is also returning to the streets after serving some jail time. Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), a young and ruthless gang leader.

“’Top Boy’ is a raw, real representation of street culture,” Walters said. “It explores how these characters came to make the choices they make, and gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look as to what is happening on our streets today.”

He added that “Netflix is the perfect platform for this show. There aren’t many networks who would be brave enough to keep it this real.”

Ronan Bennett wrote the show with Daniel West. The series is executive produced by the original creative team: Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind for Cowboy Films, Bennett for Easter Partisan, and Yann Demange.

Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”), Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”), Aneil Karia (“Lovesick”) and Brady Hood (“Endeavour”) direct. There will be original music from Brian Eno and additional music by Michael “Mikey J” Asante. The series drops this fall.

Shone Romulus and Ashley Thomas return to the series. New names for the new season include Lisa Dwan (“Trust”), Jasmine Jobson (“Lie Low”), Kadeem Ramsay (“Sex Education”), Saffron Hocking (“White Gold”), Kola Bokinni (“Black Mirror”) and Hope Ikpoku.

Check out the trailer below.

