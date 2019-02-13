‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

Amazon has picked up a third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was given a two-season order by Salke’s predecessor Roy Price in 2016. Season one premiered last year to primarily positive reviews — particularly for star John Krasinski, who plays the titular CIA operative.

“Compared with his rivals in the spy game, Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission: Impossible’ and Jason Bourne, Jack Ryan looks downright heroic in his ability to suit himself to a time in which automatic presumption that America is doing the right thing is on the decline,” critic Daniel D’Addario wrote in his review of season one’s first four episodes. He added, “Krasinski’s Ryan is fueled by data and by a willingness to listen, and he has goals in mind greater and more humane than simply ensuring another American century.

In addition to Paramount, the series is produced by Cuse’s Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and David Ellison’s Skydance Television. Cuse, Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller serve as executive producers. Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein, and Skydance’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season, which is slated to premiere later this year, with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.