×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Ryan
CREDIT: Jon Cournoyer

Amazon has picked up a third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was given a two-season order by Salke’s predecessor Roy Price in 2016. Season one premiered last year to primarily positive reviews — particularly for star John Krasinski, who plays the titular CIA operative.

“Compared with his rivals in the spy game, Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission: Impossible’ and Jason Bourne, Jack Ryan looks downright heroic in his ability to suit himself to a time in which automatic presumption that America is doing the right thing is on the decline,” critic Daniel D’Addario wrote in his review of season one’s first four episodes. He added, “Krasinski’s Ryan is fueled by data and by a willingness to listen, and he has goals in mind greater and more humane than simply ensuring another American century.

In addition to Paramount, the series is produced by Cuse’s Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and David Ellison’s Skydance Television. Cuse, Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller serve as executive producers. Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein, and Skydance’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season, which is slated to premiere later this year, with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Vernon Sanders Jennifer Salke Albert Chang

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Talks Global Programming Strategy

    Amazon has a firm grip on online shoppers. Now it is broadcasting its goals to expand its reach globally through television and movies. “International productions are such an important of our business,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Wednesday. The studio arm of the e-commerce and [...]

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek' Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

    The new “Star Trek” universe could be expanding beyond CBS All Access. Variety has learned that CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for a new “Star Trek” animated series aimed at kids. Plot details on the new series are being kept under wraps, but it hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Hagemans [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan in Amazon's 'Good Omens'

    Neil Gaiman revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Satan in the Amazon series adaptation of “Good Omens.” Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s Prince of Darkness will be “a giant, animated Satan” who appears “400 foot high.” The “Sherlock” star will appear in episode 6 of the series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that [...]

  • Jason Katims Variety Facetime Interview

    Fox Orders Drama Pilot From Annie Weisman, Jason Katims

    Fox has picked up a drama pilot based on the Australian series “Sisters” that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims. In the untitled drama, only child Julia Beckley has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of [...]

  • Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series

    Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series From Seven Countries

    Aiming to ramp up its premium international content, Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the production of 17 new original series from Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico. These include “The Power,” a British contemporary thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling science-fiction novel; “El Presidente,” a Mexican crime series inspired by the 2015 corruption [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

    Amazon has picked up a third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was given a two-season order by Salke’s predecessor Roy Price in 2016. Season one premiered last year to primarily [...]

  • RC6BDF Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel

    Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

    Amazon Studios announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour that it has inked an overall deal with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad