Unscripted Producer Todd Hurvitz Inks Overall Deal With Industrial Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Unscripted veteran Todd Hurvitz has signed an overall deal with Industrial Media, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Securing the best development and show running talent is critical as we expand to meet the demands of this vibrant marketplace,” said Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media. “Todd has consistently been one of the most creative and well-rounded producers we know. He has a real gift for storytelling and comedy and we are overjoyed to have him on our team.”

Under the deal, Hurvitz develop original series and produce content in various formats. Hurvitz is currently the showrunner on the unscripted Nickelodeon series “The Substitute,” which is produced by Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation.

“It’s rare to find a multi-faceted producer with such a wide range of skills and formats under his belt,” said Industrial Media president. Aaron Saidman. “He’ll be a welcomed addition.”

Hurvitz’s past credits include shows such as “Punk’D,” “Ghosts in the Hood,” “Town of the Living Dead,” “Porter Ridge,” “Hack My Life,” and “Summer House,” working with networks and platforms such as VH1, Discovery, CBS, ABC, Facebook Watch, and E! among others. He also served as senior vice president of programming for Truly Original and Original Media in New York before returning to Los Angeles.

“I began my unscripted career with Eli and Aaron, so I am beyond excited to be working again with two of the most talented people in our business at a company known for delivering some of the most significant and compelling content across all platforms,” Hurvitz said.

This is the latest such deal Industrial Media has signed in the past year. The company recently signed a deal with Don Cheadle’s new company Radicle Act, as well as Momentum Content and CEO Christina Douglas and Matthew Galkin of Fairhaven Films. Industrial Media also set up their first scripted project — “Dirty Thirty” from Courtney Kemp at HBO — back in February.