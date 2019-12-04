Tituss Burgess Working on Music Contest Show for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. actor and singer Tituss Burgess is working a music contest show for Netflix, which has been shooting near London and is being made by U.K. indie Hello Dolly.

Multi-talented Burgess has a string of on-screen credits, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the Netflix comedy series in which he plays Titus Andromedon. He has also appeared on stage and in several musicals on Broadway.

Details of the music contest for Netflix are being kept tightly under wraps. The streamer confirmed to Variety that the project exists and Burgess’ involvement, but would not comment further.

Sources told Variety that filming on the music contest took place at the historic Pinewood studio complex, outside London. That part of the production is now complete.

Hello Dolly is making the series, marking another commission from Netflix after “Awake: The Million Dollar Game,” which bowed this summer. That show was made for the streamer by Hello Dolly with 25/7 Productions. The U.K. firm is run by husband-and-wife team Victoria Ashbourne, a former exec producer on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” and Stuart Shawcross, who created game shows such as “Win Your Wish List.”

Burgess’ Broadway credits include “Jersey Boys,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Guys and Dolls.” In TV and film his recent work includes a role in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.” He has scored four Emmy nominations for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Netflix is getting deeper into unscripted and – in tune with its scripted strategy – increasingly looking at ideas emanating from international markets.

U.K.-produced music competition series are coming thick and fast. Simon Cowell is working up a new version of “X Factor” for bands, which will be on ITV. Elsewhere, pop group Little Mix is working on a rival talent search for rival British broadcaster the BBC.