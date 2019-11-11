×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 3 at DC Universe

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Titans -- Ep. 201 -- "Trigon" -- Photo Credit: Sven Frenzel / 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Sven Frenzel / 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Live-action drama “Titans” has been renewed for a third season at DC Universe.

The news comes ahead of the conclusion of the 13-episode second season, which launched on the streaming service back in September. New episodes of the show drop on Fridays.

In the second season, the titular heroes – Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth aka Raven (Teagan Croft), Kory Anders aka Starfire (Anna Diop), Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly), Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), and Jason Todd aka Robin (Curran Walters) – are learning to co-exist as a new team while facing their toughest enemy yet, the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales), who threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

“Titans” was the first scripted to series to launch on DC Universe, with the first season debuting in October 2018. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. All three serve as executive producers along with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Questions have persisted about the future of DC Universe for some time given the impending launch of HBO Max, which is also under the WarnerMedia umbrella. The only other current live-action show on DC Universe is “Doom Patrol.” “Swamp Thing” launched on DC Universe earlier this year but was quickly canceled. Meanwhile, the second season of “Doom Patrol” is set to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, which could serve as a test for bringing other DCU content to the latter service. HBO Max will also be the home to three recently-announced DC projects — two from Berlanti and one from Elizabeth Banks.

Upcoming DCU shows include the live-action “Stargirl,” which does not have a premiere date but is expected to launch early next year, and the animated series “Harley Quinn” with Kaley Cuoco voicing the title character. The latter show will launch Nov. 29.

Popular In Comics:

More TV

  • Titans -- Ep. 201 -- "Trigon"

    'Titans' Renewed for Season 3 at DC Universe

    Live-action drama “Titans” has been renewed for a third season at DC Universe. The news comes ahead of the conclusion of the 13-episode second season, which launched on the streaming service back in September. New episodes of the show drop on Fridays. In the second season, the titular heroes – Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel [...]

  • Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Prince Royce Added to Latin Grammy Awards Lineup

    The Latin music community will be out in force for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14. Performers scheduled include Alicia Keys, Miguel, Beto Cuevas, Residente, Calibre 50 and Prince Royce, among others. Presenters include Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofia Carson and Emilio Estefan. A special moment with Thalia is also on [...]

  • 'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau and Pedro

    'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal on Creating a Western on Steroids

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) strides across a barren landscape towards a solitary drinking hole, his boots clinking like a cowboy’s spurs as he walks. Inside, he swiftly dispatches a group of vagabonds with his two fists and one blaster, whipping the weapon around like a gunslinger who can shoot faster than his own shadow. “Star [...]

  • The Mandalorian

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The Mandalorian' Premieres, 'The Crown' Returns

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Disney Plus launches with Jon Favreau’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” and “The [...]

  • “300” – When Reid and Garcia

    CBS Announces 'Criminal Minds' Final Season Premiere Date

    CBS has announced the premiere date for the final season of “Criminal Minds,” as well as for its two new midseason dramas. The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be given a two-hour premiere on Jan. 8. The day before that, “FBI” spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” debuts in the 10 p.m. time [...]

  • "Deepfake" -- When a fabricated video

    TV Ratings: 'Madam Secretary' Sinks to Series Low

    With a strong “Sunday Night Football” showing on NBC and general stability across the TV ratings on Sunday night, things didn’t look so rosy for “Madam Secretary” on CBS. The Tea Leoni show sank to a new series low 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, the previous low being a 0.38 achieved two weeks back. This week, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad