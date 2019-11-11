‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 3 at DC Universe

Live-action drama “Titans” has been renewed for a third season at DC Universe.

The news comes ahead of the conclusion of the 13-episode second season, which launched on the streaming service back in September. New episodes of the show drop on Fridays.

In the second season, the titular heroes – Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth aka Raven (Teagan Croft), Kory Anders aka Starfire (Anna Diop), Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly), Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), and Jason Todd aka Robin (Curran Walters) – are learning to co-exist as a new team while facing their toughest enemy yet, the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales), who threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

“Titans” was the first scripted to series to launch on DC Universe, with the first season debuting in October 2018. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. All three serve as executive producers along with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Questions have persisted about the future of DC Universe for some time given the impending launch of HBO Max, which is also under the WarnerMedia umbrella. The only other current live-action show on DC Universe is “Doom Patrol.” “Swamp Thing” launched on DC Universe earlier this year but was quickly canceled. Meanwhile, the second season of “Doom Patrol” is set to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, which could serve as a test for bringing other DCU content to the latter service. HBO Max will also be the home to three recently-announced DC projects — two from Berlanti and one from Elizabeth Banks.

Upcoming DCU shows include the live-action “Stargirl,” which does not have a premiere date but is expected to launch early next year, and the animated series “Harley Quinn” with Kaley Cuoco voicing the title character. The latter show will launch Nov. 29.

