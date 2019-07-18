‘Titans’ Crew Member Dies After Stunt Goes Wrong at Special Effects Facility

A crew member of DC Universe show “Titans” died following an incident during rehearsal at a special effects facility Thursday. The stunt, which involved a car, went awry when a piece of the car broke off unexpectedly and struck a special effects coordinator.

Production has been shut down.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson. “Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”