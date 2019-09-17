‘Titan Games’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC has renewed the Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition series “The Titan Games” for a second season.

The series features men and women battling opponents in head-to-head physical challenges designed by Johnson. Winners advance to Mt. Olympus, a test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

“When we launched ‘The Titan Games,’ we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to get back into the Titan arena and meet our new group of tough, limitless, and inspirational men and women from all walks of life. They will be tested mentally and physically at the highest level, going head-to-head in our diabolical and insane challenges. Season one was epic and our Titans pushed all boundaries, so for season two we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors.”

The first season of “The Titan Games” crowned two winners: Miami beer truck driver James Jean-Louis and Atlanta metabolic technician Charity Witt. Both earned $100,000 and the title of Titan Champion.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response from season one and can’t wait to see what our new Titans can achieve in the arena,” said executive producer Dany Garcia. “Audiences were inspired, engrossed and entertained as our extraordinary competitors used their will and unflinching determination to overcome mental and physical challenges never thought possible. Their strength and perseverance defied expectations and challenged us to think even bigger for season two, so if you are passionate, focused and ready to push past all limits – both physically and mentally – then the Titan arena is ready for you.”

“The Titan Games” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Per NBC, that grew to a 2.6 rating and 8.6 million viewers after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing.

The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Arthur Smith, Brian Gewirtz, and Anthony Storm executive produce.

“The everyday heroes we found in season one were remarkable athletes with inspirational stories of triumph,” said Smith. “In season two, we’re raising the bar with new and fun innovative challenges for Dwayne to test the mettle of our amazing competitors to see which ones will be worthy of being called the next Titan.”