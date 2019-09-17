×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Titan Games’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TITAN GAMES -- "The Titan Games Championship" Episode 110 -- Pictured: Dwayne Johnson -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)
CREDIT: Vivian Zink/NBC

NBC has renewed the Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition series “The Titan Games” for a second season.

The series features men and women battling opponents in head-to-head physical challenges designed by Johnson. Winners advance to Mt. Olympus, a test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

“When we launched ‘The Titan Games,’ we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to get back into the Titan arena and meet our new group of tough, limitless, and inspirational men and women from all walks of life. They will be tested mentally and physically at the highest level, going head-to-head in our diabolical and insane challenges. Season one was epic and our Titans pushed all boundaries, so for season two we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors.”

Related

The first season of “The Titan Games” crowned two winners: Miami beer truck driver James Jean-Louis and Atlanta metabolic technician Charity Witt. Both earned $100,000 and the title of Titan Champion.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response from season one and can’t wait to see what our new Titans can achieve in the arena,” said executive producer Dany Garcia. “Audiences were inspired, engrossed and entertained as our extraordinary competitors used their will and unflinching determination to overcome mental and physical challenges never thought possible. Their strength and perseverance defied expectations and challenged us to think even bigger for season two, so if you are passionate, focused and ready to push past all limits – both physically and mentally – then the Titan arena is ready for you.”

“The Titan Games” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Per NBC, that grew to a 2.6 rating and 8.6 million viewers after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing.

The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Arthur Smith, Brian Gewirtz, and Anthony Storm executive produce.

“The everyday heroes we found in season one were remarkable athletes with inspirational stories of triumph,” said Smith. “In season two, we’re raising the bar with new and fun innovative challenges for Dwayne to test the mettle of our amazing competitors to see which ones will be worthy of being called the next Titan.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • David Goodman

    WGA West's David Goodman on Agency Strategy: 'We'll Start Meeting as Soon as Possible'

    David Goodman, who was resoundingly re-elected president of the Writers Guild of America West on Monday, said the guild plans to meet with several talent agencies soon in an effort to ease the impasse over packaging fees and affiliated production. “Many agencies had indicated that they wanted to wait to see the results of the [...]

  • THE TITAN GAMES -- "The Titan

    'Titan Games' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    NBC has renewed the Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition series “The Titan Games” for a second season. The series features men and women battling opponents in head-to-head physical challenges designed by Johnson. Winners advance to Mt. Olympus, a test of speed, strength, agility and endurance. “When we launched ‘The Titan Games,’ we set out to create an [...]

  • David Goodman

    David Goodman Re-Elected President of Writers Guild of America West

    David Goodman has been convincingly re-elected to a two-year term as president of the Writers Guild of America West, beating Phyllis Nagy in a bitter contest that became a referendum on the guild’s ongoing battle with talent agents. Goodman received 4,395 votes to Nagy’s 1,282 in an election that yielded record turnout among the WGA [...]

  • first wives club BET

    TV Review: 'The First Wives Club' on BET Plus

    Launching a series based on a beloved property is harder than it seems. On the one hand, you get the immediate boost of name recognition to lure in preexisting fans. On the other, straying too far from the plot and/or spirit of the original risks sparking their righteous wrath. It’s a tricky balance to strike, [...]

  • Thomas Golubic8th Annual Guild of Music

    Guild of Music Supervisors President: 'The Economics of the Job Don't Work Anymore'

    The Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) hosted its 5th annual “State of Music in Media” conference on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Los Angeles Film School. Featuring a wide array of panel discussions on all manner of issues related to music in film, television and advertising, the confab drew top composers, music supervisors, licensing and [...]

  • Christopher Eccleston Anorexia

    Christopher Eccleston Reveals He Was 'Very Ill' With Anorexia While Filming 'Doctor Who'

    “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his anorexia, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Eccleston, who played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor, made the revelations in his forthcoming autobiography “I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me.” “Many times I’ve wanted to reveal that I’m a lifelong [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad