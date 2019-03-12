Tisha Campbell-Martin Cast in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Geniuses’

Tisha Campbell-Martin has been cast in the Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned.

Campbell-Martin will play Rita, a mother of three who works as a casino pit boss and is Cay’s (Maggie Lawson) closest friend at work.

“Geniuses” is described as family comedy about a blue-collar couple, Cay and Mike (Jason Biggs), in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” producer Lon Zimmet will write and executive produce the pilot, with Jonathan Judge in place to direct.

Cay is the mom and clear boss of the family, who also works as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino. She has a strong intuition and a nose for BS, while Mike is an affable, enthusiastic dad.

Campbell-Martin, who is repped by TCA Mgmt, is best known for playing characters who provide the voice of reason in sitcoms like “Martin” on Fox, and “My Wife and Kids” on ABC. More recently, she appeared in the 2018 movie “Blindspotting,” and in a few episodes of “Empire.”

“Geniuses” is one of six comedies in the works at Fox for the 2019-2020 season. That includes the animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville,” which both received straight-to-series orders at the broadcast network.