×

Tina Fey, Ted Danson Comedy Series Ordered at NBC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

NBC is bringing together two of its biggest stars in Ted Danson and Tina Fey for a new comedy.

The network has issued a straight to series order for a comedy in which will star Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once Danson’s character wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Fey will write and produce alongside Robert Carlock. The series, which has been given a 13-episode initial order, hails from Universal Television. 

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock in a joint statement. 

The Fey-Carlock project will also be produced by Fey’s Little Stranger banner, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian will oversee the project for Little Stranger.

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight-to-series,” added NBC co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy. “It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Danson was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in NBC’s hit comedy “The Good Place,” which is in production on its fourth and final season. His other stellar performance on the network was as Boston bartender Sam Malone on “Cheers.”

Fey and Carlock’s biggest contribution to NBC was in bringing “30 Rock” to the network. Over its seven-season run, the comedy won 16 Emmys for the Peacock. The pair also served as EPs together on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

More TV

  • Tina Fey, Ted Danson Comedy Series

    Tina Fey, Ted Danson Comedy Series Ordered at NBC

    NBC is bringing together two of its biggest stars in Ted Danson and Tina Fey for a new comedy. The network has issued a straight to series order for a comedy in which will star Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once Danson’s character [...]

  • On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los

    On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los Angeles in Second Quarter

    Held down by a lack of soundstage space, total on-location filming in greater Los Angeles declined 3.9% in the second quarter to 8,632 shoot days, permitting agency FilmLA reported Thursday. “Although our latest report reveals a decline in filming on location, local production facilities tell us that they are operating at capacity,” said FilmLA president [...]

  • Don Johnson

    'Nash Bridges' Revival With Don Johnson in Development at USA Network

    USA Network is in early development on a revival of “Nash Bridges,” Variety has confirmed. Original series star Don Johnson has signed on to star in the series, reprising the title role he played for six seasons when the show originally ran on CBS. Carlton Cuse, who created the original show, is not attached as he [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle

    'BH90210's' the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively. The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in. Taking [...]

  • John FordNPact Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    John Ford to Exit as Head of Unscripted Producers Trade Association NPact

    John Ford has stepped down as general manager of NPact, the trade association that represents unscripted TV producers. Ford is exiting the post he’s held since 2015 because of the potential for conflicts of interest arising from his role as head of programming for digital multicast outlets Justice Network and Quest Network. The channels were [...]

  • Justin Connolly

    Disney Merges All Media Sales and TV Channel Distribution Under Justin Connolly

    Disney promoted Justin Connolly to the new role of president, media distribution, overseeing a single organization that combines all of the company’s media sales and TV channel distribution operations. Connolly previously served as EVP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. Based in New York, he will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad