Tina Fey, Ted Danson Comedy Series Ordered at NBC

NBC is bringing together two of its biggest stars in Ted Danson and Tina Fey for a new comedy.

The network has issued a straight to series order for a comedy in which will star Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once Danson’s character wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Fey will write and produce alongside Robert Carlock. The series, which has been given a 13-episode initial order, hails from Universal Television.

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock in a joint statement.

The Fey-Carlock project will also be produced by Fey’s Little Stranger banner, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian will oversee the project for Little Stranger.

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight-to-series,” added NBC co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy. “It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Danson was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in NBC’s hit comedy “The Good Place,” which is in production on its fourth and final season. His other stellar performance on the network was as Boston bartender Sam Malone on “Cheers.”

Fey and Carlock’s biggest contribution to NBC was in bringing “30 Rock” to the network. Over its seven-season run, the comedy won 16 Emmys for the Peacock. The pair also served as EPs together on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”