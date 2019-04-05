You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones Join Hulu’s ‘Looking For Alaska’

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Veep” star Timothy Simons and “This Is Us” actor Ron Cephas Jones have both been cast as series regulars in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska,” Variety has learned.

The 8-episode series  is based on the John Green novel of the same name and is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Simons has been cast in the role of ‘The Eagle,’ who is described as a stern, humorless character, devoted to the code of Culver Creek Academy. The Eagle runs the school and enjoys the power. He warns Miles against following in his father’s prankster footsteps.

Cephas Jones will play ‘Dr. Hyde,’ a History of Religion teacher at Culver Creek Academy, who is impossibly old, with only one lung. But once he’s in full command, Dr. Hyde is an enthralling presence who finds his own jokes amusing and who has been very smart for a very long time indeed.

Original author will serve as an executive producer, alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will also co-executive produce.

Production on the show began this month, with Sarah Adina Smith in the director’s chair for the pilot. The series comes from Paramount Television and Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones

    Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones Join Hulu's 'Looking For Alaska'

    “Veep” star Timothy Simons and “This Is Us” actor Ron Cephas Jones have both been cast as series regulars in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska,” Variety has learned. The 8-episode series  is based on the John Green novel of the same name and is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), [...]

  • Killing Eve

    'Killing Eve' Costumes Get Creative Twists in Season 2

    Jodie Comer’s Villanelle astounded audiences with stunning designer clothing throughout Season 1 of BBC America’s breakthrough spy series “Killing Eve.” Who can forget the sight of her in that poofy pink Molly Goddard dress she wore to a therapy session, of all places? But the international assassin with a penchant for high fashion is on [...]

  • Adam Sandler

    Adam Sandler to Host 'Saturday Night Live' for the First Time

    Adam Sandler is returning to the show that turned him into a household name in the mid ’90s. On May 4, Sandler will return to “SNL” to make his hosting debut, alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. Sandler joined the show as a writer in 1990 and was in the cast from 1991 to 95, creating [...]

  • Plano a Plano’s Diversification,Links to Dopamine,Preps

    Plano a Plano Eyes Diversification, Teams With Dopamine, Preps Netflix Original

    Plano a Plano, one of the few top 100% independent production houses on the vibrant Spanish TV landscape, is exploring new market opportunities, dipping its toe into co-production, and preparing its first original series for Netflix. Since 2014, Plano a Plano has produced some of the most successful series for Spain’s free-to-air TV market, such [...]

  • ZDFneo Joins Beta, Neuesuper On Sci-Fi

    ZDFneo Joins Beta Film, Neuesuper on Sci-Fi Series ‘Children of Mars’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    German public broadcaster ZDFneo has boarded Neuesuper and Beta Film’s upcoming high-end science fiction series “Children of Mars.” A low-fi near-future series, “Children of Mars” kicks off with an eccentric billionaire who organizes and funds a one-way trip to the red planet for a crew of 12 highly trained astronauts and himself, with the objective [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad