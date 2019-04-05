Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones Join Hulu’s ‘Looking For Alaska’

“Veep” star Timothy Simons and “This Is Us” actor Ron Cephas Jones have both been cast as series regulars in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska,” Variety has learned.

The 8-episode series is based on the John Green novel of the same name and is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.

Simons has been cast in the role of ‘The Eagle,’ who is described as a stern, humorless character, devoted to the code of Culver Creek Academy. The Eagle runs the school and enjoys the power. He warns Miles against following in his father’s prankster footsteps.

Cephas Jones will play ‘Dr. Hyde,’ a History of Religion teacher at Culver Creek Academy, who is impossibly old, with only one lung. But once he’s in full command, Dr. Hyde is an enthralling presence who finds his own jokes amusing and who has been very smart for a very long time indeed.

Original author will serve as an executive producer, alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will also co-executive produce.

Production on the show began this month, with Sarah Adina Smith in the director’s chair for the pilot. The series comes from Paramount Television and Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire.