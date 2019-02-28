×
Timothy Hutton Joins Annie Weisman, Jason Katims Drama Pilot at Fox

Timothy Hutton has been cast as the male lead in the untitled Fox drama pilot that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned.

The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor (Hutton), used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

Hutton’s character, Dr. Leon Bechley, is described as handsome, charming, and brilliant. He is a distinguished and highly-respected fertility specialist.

Hutton lands at Fox after he was sought after for multiple roles this pilot season. He was most recently cast in the Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias: A Life on the Road” opposite Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander. He previously won the Oscar for best supporting actor his role in the film “Ordinary People.” His recent TV credits include popular shows such as “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Jack Ryan,” “American Crime,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Hutton is also known for his starring role in the TNT series “Leverage.”

He is repped by WME, Untitled, and Jackoway Tyerman

The original “Sisters” series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. The project is a co-production between Universal Television, Endemol Shine North America, and Fox Entertainment.

