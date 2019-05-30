Time’s Up Praises Accusers of Jason Mitchell for Coming Forward ‘At Great Risk to Themselves’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anti-harassment and gender parity movement Time’s Up praised the women creatives who are accusing actor Jason Mitchell of intimidation and other abuse.

“Everyone deserves a safe, fair and dignified place to work. In this situation, and as always, we stand with the women who have come forward, at great risk to themselves, to bravely tell their stories,” a spokesperson for the group told Variety in a statement.

The actor, who was dismissed by his representation across the board and fired from the Showtime series “The Chi” and the Netflix film “Desperados” as a result of the accounts, stands accused of harassing showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and actress Tiffany Boone as well as multiple actresses on the “Desperados” set.

Showtime and Fox 21 Studios, which air and produce “The Chi” respectively, declined to comment on the Time’s Up statement.

The statement of support comes as one of the most vocal supporters of Time’s Up, writer and creator Lena Waithe, is said by Floyd to have knowledge of numerous human resources complaints about Mitchell but failed to act in protection of the women. Waithe denied knowledge of Mitchell’s behavior until season one of “The Chi” had wrapped, in a report from THR.

Network Showtime said they were only informed of the complaints recently. “The Chi” is a Fox 21 production, and had no comment on the matter when contacted by Variety last week, nor did a spokesperson for Waithe.

Consequences have come quickly for Mitchell, whose breakout performance in “Straight Outta Compton” put him on the map. On Wednesday, Variety exclusively reported that the MTV Movie and TV Awards rescinded his nomination for Best Performance in a Show. He was the only male in the gender-neutral category, set to compete against Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Kiernan Shipka (“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”).

The actor will not return for “The Chi’s” already announced third season, and will no longer be starring in the Netflix film “Desperados,” opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell. Furthermore, Mitchell is no longer repped by UTA or Authentic Talent and Literary Management.