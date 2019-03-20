×
Tim Roth Series ‘Tin Star’ Gets Third and Final Season on Sky

CREDIT: Tin Star, courtesy of Endemol Shine

Tim Roth will star in a third and final season of “Tin Star,” the Sky original drama. Like earlier seasons, it will play on Amazon outside the U.K. Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie also return in the final chapter of the story, which is produced by Endemol Shine’s Kudos alongside Gaumont U.K. Rowan Joffe created the series.

Season three will run to six episodes, shorter than earlier outings. The show opened with Roth’s U.K. cop character, Jim Worth, relocating to the Canadian Rockies with his family to escape a violent past. The new season will see the Worth family return to the U.K. to confront their history. It will be set in and around Liverpool and production gets underway later this year.

“The combination of Rowan’s imagination and the central performances led by Tim Roth mark Tin Star as a standout example of British creativity,” said Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky.

Alison Jackson, president at Gaumont U.K., added: “Bringing the narrative of the show back to the U.K. gives us an exciting opportunity to surprise our audience and give the Worth family an even bigger and more unexpected challenge this season.”

Sky has been moving more heavily into original scripted. Its upcoming slate includes “Catherine The Great,” “Chernobyl,” “Temple” and a new season of “Riviera.”

